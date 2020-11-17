U.K. Enterprises Mounted Successful Technology Rollouts for Homebound Employees to Meet COVID-19 Lockdowns

LONDON, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faced with the COVID-19 outbreak and new regulations to control it in the second quarter of 2020, large and small businesses in the U.K. ably implemented technology transformations that allowed thousands of employees to work from home, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group ( ISG ) (Nasdaq: III ), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens Digital Workplace of the Future – Services & Solutions report for the U.K. found most organizations smoothly provided remote workers with the devices, bandwidth and collaboration tools they needed. The bigger issues raised by the transition were security and change management, the report says.

Public and private-sector enterprises wanted to ensure endpoints were secure and employees—especially older ones—didn’t lose touch with the organization. In this environment, effective change management programs and the ability to offer experience-level agreements (XLAs) are helping digital workplace providers stand out.

“The shift to remote work in the U.K. demonstrated that British employers and digital workplace providers were well equipped to implement the necessary technologies,” said Bryn Barlow, ISG partner, Digital Strategy and Solutions, in the U.K. “The ability to deal with the larger organizational issues is emerging as a differentiator in the industry and raises the importance of consulting providers as partners.”

The pandemic has brought into focus companies’ efforts to ensure home-based employees are healthy, productive and secure from cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities, ISG says. The transition to remote work has also made managed workplace solutions critical tools for tasks such as scaling virtual meeting capacity and securing home connections. Help desk services have taken on a central role in employee experience, and analytics is helping providers deliver better, more efficient remote help, according to the study.

Enterprises are increasingly adopting managed mobility services to give employees a seamless experience across fixed and mobile devices, the report says. As part of this, companies are demanding mobile integration with back-end systems such as CRM and ERP to help make remote workers even more productive. Unified endpoint solutions spanning both fixed and mobile systems, mostly from specialist providers, also are critical tools for ensuring security and a good employee experience.