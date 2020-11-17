Transcat, Inc. Increases Shelf Registration to $75 million

Lee Rudow, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are successfully executing on our strategy for growth and believe that having the financial flexibility to efficiently access the capital markets when needed is an important element of that strategy. In fact, we increased the size of the registration by $25 million to reflect the growth we have achieved since our original filing in 2017.”

Transcat, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRNS) (“Transcat” or the “Company”), a leading provider of accredited calibration, repair, inspection and laboratory instrument services and value-added distributor of professional grade handheld test, measurement and control instrumentation, announced that it has filed a new shelf registration statement on Form S-3 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) to replace its previous shelf registration statement, which expires on December 17, 2020. The registration statement was filed on November 17, 2020 and will become effective upon successful review by the SEC.

The new shelf registration statement provides Transcat the flexibility from time to time in one or more offerings to issue various types of securities including common stock, debt securities, warrants to purchase other securities, purchase contracts and units, or any combination thereof, up to a limit of $75 million in equity securities. The Company has no immediate plans to offer or sell any securities under this shelf registration statement to the public.

The shelf registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. Any offering of the securities covered under the shelf registration statement will be made solely by means of a prospectus and an accompanying prospectus supplement relating to that offering. A copy of the prospectus included in the registration statement may be obtained on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.