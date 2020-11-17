 

The New York Times Company Appoints Jacqueline M. Welch as Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.11.2020, 16:00  |  37   |   |   

The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) announced today that it has named Jacqueline M. Welch as executive vice president and chief human resources officer. Ms. Welch, 50, will report directly to president and chief executive officer Meredith Kopit Levien. She will sit on the company’s executive committee and lead its Talent & Inclusion department when she joins The Times on Jan. 11, 2021.

“Jacqui is an experienced and dynamic executive with a track record of success leading human resources work and I’m so pleased she is coming to The Times to assume this critical leadership position,” said Ms. Kopit Levien. “Our ability to attract, develop and retain world-class talent, and to create the conditions for our people to do their best work, is paramount to the continued success of our mission and business. Jacqui will be an essential partner to me and the senior leadership team as we continue to transform the company and our culture with operational excellence and diversity, equity and inclusion at the heart of all we do.”

Ms. Welch said, “The New York Times is an indispensable institution with a vital mission. It is my personal and professional privilege to join at such a compelling and transformative time. I look forward to working with my colleagues in the stewardship of our mission, the cultivation of our culture and finding and keeping the best available talent in the business.”

Ms. Welch joins The Times Company from Freddie Mac, where she has served as senior vice president, chief human resources officer and chief diversity officer since 2016. In this role, she has led a team that improved and evolved all aspects of the human resources function, from equitable pay practices, talent acquisition, talent development, organizational development, performance enablement and diversity, equity and inclusion. She served as a trusted adviser to its board of directors and the executive team. She also had oversight responsibility for Freddie Mac’s corporate community engagement program and their 10 employee resource groups.

A seasoned corporate executive, Ms. Welch joined Freddie Mac with 20 years of experience in H.R. strategy and execution. She served as senior vice president for international human resources for Turner Broadcasting System from 2010-2013 and was senior vice president, talent management and diversity, from 2008-2010.

Prior to Turner, she worked for organizations such as WestRock (formerly Rock-Tenn Company), Accenture (formerly Andersen Consulting) and Willis Towers Watson (formerly Towers Perrin). She began her career in New York at Lord & Taylor as a merchant.

Ms. Welch earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Syracuse University and a Master of Science in Human Resources Management from The New School’s Milano School of Policy, Management and Environment.

Disclaimer

