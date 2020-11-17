 

Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into a Key Business Development & Sales Agreement for its Safetest Covid-19 Rapid and other Tests with Molkom Pharmaceuticals

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.11.2020, 18:48  |  94   |   |   
  • Molkom has over 24 years of experience representing pharmaceutical companies in Brazil and over 14 years in Latin America. 
  • The company boasts over 45,000 professional contacts worldwide, 5500 plus direct access to buyers and sales and development contracts totaling over $250,000,000 CAD.*
  • Molkom has ability and capacity to grow current sales and distribution networks for Safetest Covid-19 Rapid and other Tests through direct connection to the global biotech marketplace
  • This is a critical agreement for Victory Square Health to increase sales of its Safetest Covid-19 Rapid Test products globally

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Health Inc. (“VS Health” or the “Company“) – a portfolio company of Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square”) (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) — is pleased to announce that it has established a Business Development and Sales agreement with Molkom Pharmaceuticals of Brazil.

Molkom Pharmaceuticals has more than 24 years of representation, sales, and marketing experience in Brazil and over 14 years in Latin America. Molkom represents pharmaceutical companies that produce raw materials, finished products, services and M&A, offering personalized attention to suppliers and customers. Molkom connects it's clients to pharmaceutical, food, cosmetic, veterinary and feed industries in Latin America and the Caribbean for exports, as well as companies that manufacture pharmaceutical ingredients and medicines from around the world for imports, production contracts, licensing, acquisitions and mergers.

This strategic business agreement between Molkom Pharmaceuticals will directly provide VSH with access to major biotech companies, through the distribution and sales of its Safetest suite of products.

Molkom Pharmaceuticals has business development in over 30 countries and clients include: Macleods, Vasa Pharmachem Pvt. Ltd., Finesky Biotech, Sanat Products and Tiaraju of Brazil. The company boasts over 45,000 professional contacts worldwide, 5500 plus direct access to buyers and sales and development contracts totaling over $250,000,000 CAD.*

“This agreement with Molkom Pharmaceuticals will allow our Company to accelerate our sales strategy by tapping into the Molkom Pharmaceuticals network of over 5500 buyers,” said Victory Square Health CEO Felipe Peixoto. Peixoto goes on to say, “Victory Square Health will be taking immediate advantage of Molkom Pharmaceuticals global access to biotech, government, and public and private corporations as we continue to grow our sales and manufacturing channels.”

