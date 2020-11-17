At Home Group Inc. to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Results on December 1, 2020

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME), the home décor superstore, today announced that it plans to release financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 after market close on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. The company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 1-877-407-0789 (international callers please dial 1-201-689-8562) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at investor.athome.com.