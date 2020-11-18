 

Can B Corp Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.11.2020, 12:00  |  66   |   |   

Efficiencies and Lower Expenses Lead to a Significant Reduction in Operating Loss

HICKSVILLE, NY, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Can B Corp. (OTCQB: CANB) (“Can B” or the “Company”), a diversified health and wellness company, announced today operating and financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Management Commentary:

Marco Alfonsi, Can B’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our focused efforts on reducing costs has led to a significant reduction in operating losses. Additionally, when backing out non-cash expenses, our adjusted operating loss decreased by 37% to just over $200,000 for the quarter, largely attributable to the lay-offs due to COVID-19 circumstances.   

Mr. Alfonsi continued, “With that said, our team is driven to execute on our strong pipeline and evolve opportunities into sales and return to revenue growth. We are well-positioned with a diversified product line up, exclusive license to use LifeGuard on various products, multi-channel distribution strategy, our R&D and production facility in Lacey, WA, and our Green Grow Farms, a licensed hemp grow and cultivation in New York. We look forward to a return to more normalcy and expect to return to growth mode in 2021.”

Pure Leaf Oil Brand Products Available at United Grocery Outlet

The initial product offerings are 3 oz. Roll-On CBD products and the first order has been delivered and sold out in several stores. Pure Leaf Oil, a product of Pure Health Products, LLC, is fulfilling reorders currently. Our team has been working to develop our white label business offerings and this is another step in growing this segment. In business since 1974, United Grocery Outlets are a highly reputable closeout grocery merchant buying and selling most products sold in supermarkets. From its distribution center in Athens, Tennessee, it operates retail outlets in Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, Kentucky, Virginia, and Alabama. The company currently operates 38 stores in 6 States and www.myugo.com.

Financial Highlights for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020, vs. 2019:

·         Gross Profit Increased from 77% in 2019 to 85% in 2020      an 8% Increase

·         Operating Expenses Decreased $247,085                             an 18% Decrease

Seite 1 von 4
Can B Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Can B Corp Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results Efficiencies and Lower Expenses Lead to a Significant Reduction in Operating Loss HICKSVILLE, NY, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Can B Corp. (OTCQB: CANB) (“Can B” or the “Company”), a diversified health and wellness …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Files Protocol with U.S. FDA for Phase 2 Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Patients with ...
American Lithium Continues Drilling To Expand Resource And Provide Bulk Sample Materials For ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Offers Management and Clinical Trials Update
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into a Key Business Development & Sales ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Pricing of 40,000,000 Ordinary Shares
ReveraGen Receives $3.3 Million NIH Commercialization Readiness Pilot Grant for NDA Preparations ...
Trinity Biotech Announces Results for Q3, 2020
QuestCap Announces Planned Name Change to Medi-Volve Along With Transition to Single Purpose ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
3D Systems Unveils Advancements in Creation of World’s Largest, Fastest Powder Metal 3D Printer ...
MegumaGold and Canadian GoldCamps Announce Intent to Complete Merger
Generex Biotechnology Announces Interview with Richard Purcell EVP of R&D on the Yo! Dr.Yo Show ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
Can B Corp Triples Production at its Facility in Lacey, Washington
29.10.20
Can B Corp Products, FDA Approved Medical Devices, Subsidiaries and Medical Team Among Topics Discussed by Company Director and CFO Stanley Teeple
28.10.20
Can B Corp Expands Availability of Insurance Covered Duramed Ultrasound to the Entire State of Michigan
23.10.20
Can B Corp’s Director and CFO, Stanley Teeple, to Highlight the Company’s Latest Developments and Products on Stock Market Podcast
22.10.20
Can B Corp. Partners with Dr. Karl Zarse to Launch ImmuneX2