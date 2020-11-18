 

Greenlane Becomes Exclusive Distributor for World’s First Gravity-Powered, Contactless Water Hookah

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.11.2020, 13:00  |  59   |   |   

The Stündenglass Gravity Hookah is now available for purchase through Greenlane in U.S. markets and will be available in Canada and the EU in Q4

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (“Greenlane” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: GNLN), one of the largest global sellers of premium cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging and specialty vaporization products, today announced its retail partnership with Stündenglass which will bring the Gravity Hookah to consumers and wholesale purchasers in the U.S., Canada, and the EU.

The Stündenglass Gravity Hookah is the world’s first gravity-powered, contactless water pipe and has become the most highly sought after smoking accessory globally. The product features an innovative 360-degree gravity system that utilizes kinetic motion activation, cascading water, and opposing airflow technology to produce clean and flavorful hits. Every draw is hydrated and forced-air delivered, providing a truly hands-off experience.

This multi-use water pipe accommodates hookah, dry herb, and concentrate consumption. The unit includes a 3-foot magnetic hookah hose and mouthpiece, an aluminum bowl, a wand, a coal tray and a glass dry herb bowl. The Gravity Hookah is also compatible with concentrate accessories like the G Pen Connect via an included 14-millimeter, male-to-male adapter. Additionally, the pipe features glass globes that are removable and dishwasher safe for easy cleaning and maintenance. The Gravity Hookah comes packaged in a reusable craft box with a handle for convenient storage and transportation.

“We are thrilled to introduce Stündenglass to our dynamic customer base,” said Aaron LoCascio, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Greenlane Holdings. “The Stündenglass team has exhibited great ingenuity in developing their flagship Gravity Hookah and the result is one of the most technologically-advanced smoking accessories in the industry. We hope to improve the overall consumption experience for our customers around the world through this launch.”

“There has been overwhelming consumer demand over the past two years for a product as innovative as the Gravity Hookah, and our team is excited to finally bring this product to the market,” said Chris Folkerts, Founder and CEO of Grenco Science.

For more information about the Stündenglass Gravity Hookah, please visit https://stundenglass.com/.

About Greenlane Holdings, Inc.
Greenlane (NASDAQ: GNLN) is the leading global platform for the development and distribution of premium cannabis accessories and lifestyle products. The company operates as a powerful house of brands, third-party brand accelerator, and omni-channel distribution platform. Greenlane serves the global markets with an expansive customer base of more than 11,000 retail locations, including licensed cannabis businesses, smoke shops, and specialty retailers. Greenlane’s world-class team provides services including product development, go-to-market strategy, sales and marketing support, customer service, direct-to-consumer fulfillment, supply chain management, and distribution. As a pioneer in the cannabis space, Greenlane is the partner of choice for many of the industry’s leading brands, including PAX Labs, Storz & Bickel (Canopy-owned), Cookies, Grenco Science, and DaVinci. Greenlane also proudly owns and operates a diverse brand portfolio including packaging innovator Pollen Gear, the K.Haring Glass Collection by Higher Standards, Marley Natural, and VIBES rolling papers. Higher Standards, Greenlane’s flagship brand, offers both a high-end product line and immersive retail experience with groundbreaking stores in both New York City’s Chelsea Market and Malibu, California. Greenlane also owns and operates both Vapor.com and VapoShop.com, two industry-leading, direct-to-consumer e-commerce platforms in North America and Europe respectively. For additional information, please visit: https://gnln.com/.

Seite 1 von 2
Greenlane Holdings Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Greenlane Becomes Exclusive Distributor for World’s First Gravity-Powered, Contactless Water Hookah The Stündenglass Gravity Hookah is now available for purchase through Greenlane in U.S. markets and will be available in Canada and the EU in Q4BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (“Greenlane” or “the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
CytoDyn Files Protocol with U.S. FDA for Phase 2 Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Patients with ...
American Lithium Continues Drilling To Expand Resource And Provide Bulk Sample Materials For ...
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Pricing of 40,000,000 Ordinary Shares
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into a Key Business Development & Sales ...
ReveraGen Receives $3.3 Million NIH Commercialization Readiness Pilot Grant for NDA Preparations ...
Trinity Biotech Announces Results for Q3, 2020
Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has Engaged ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
3D Systems Unveils Advancements in Creation of World’s Largest, Fastest Powder Metal 3D Printer ...
MegumaGold and Canadian GoldCamps Announce Intent to Complete Merger
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.11.20
Greenlane Reports Record Core Business Revenue in Q3 2020
16.11.20
Greenlane Confirms Updated Q3 2020 Conference Call Timing
12.11.20
Greenlane Announces Revised Q3 2020 Conference Call Timing
22.10.20
Greenlane to Host Third Quarter 2020 Investor Conference Call