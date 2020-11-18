ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the holidays loom near, assuredly the classic “Silver and Gold” will fill malls and elevators across the country. For today’s featured company, Blackrock Gold Corp. (TSXV: BRC) (OTCQB: BKRRF), the lyrics of the song begin to tell the story.

Silver and gold, silver and gold

Ev'ryone wishes for silver and gold

How do you measure its worth?

Just by the pleasure it gives here on earth

The simple lyrics aren’t exactly a complicated homage to the metals but it does remind us that gold and silver have been investment staples for most of modern history, celebrated as safe havens and long-term growth investments. That truism is presently demonstrated wherein gold is up nearly 28% over the last year and silver is up 43% over the past six months.

Take a look at the last few months of Blackrock news regarding their drilling program:

Blackrock Commences 3,500 Metre Drill Program at Silver Cloud – Link to story

Blackrock Drills 4,643 g/t Silver Eq. over 1.5m Within 3m of 2,466 g/t Silver Eq. and Successfully Steps Out 500m at Tonopah West – Link to story

Blackrock Gold Makes Second Discovery Drilling 2,215 g/t Silver Eq. over 3 Metres Within 4.6 Metres of 1,577 g/t Silver Eq. at Tonopah West – Link to story

It is worth noting that the Company is enthusiastic about its Silver Cloud property located along the well-established Northern Nevada Rift gold trend in north-central Nevada. Here’s a brief excerpt from the most recent Silver Cloud release:

“Management has always had unwavering belief in the prospectively of Silver Cloud, in fact, it's the reason why I joined the Company in the first place, and armed with a plethora of new data, we're excited to bring the most expansive drill program that the project has seen since 2002,” stated Andrew Pollard, President & CEO.

