TransAct Selected to Provide Printing Solutions for the New Circa Resort & Casino

“We are thrilled to have been selected by Circa, the first all-new casino to open in Las Vegas in decades, to be the sole provider of printers for their slot machines,” said Bart C. Shuldman, Chairman and CEO of TransAct Technologies. “Our industry leading casino products are right at home in the cutting edge Circa, and we could not be more excited to work with Derek on yet another groundbreaking project.”

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (Nasdaq: TACT) (“TransAct” or “the Company”), a global leader in software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets, today announced that it has been selected by the all-new Circa Resort & Casino in Las Vegas to support the opening of their new gambling floor. Circa Resort & Casino has chosen both TransAct printers, the industry-leading Epic 950 and Epic Edge, for use in all of their 1,350 slot machines. Opening for the first time at midnight on Wednesday, October 28 th , Circa Resort & Casino is the first all-new casino opening in downtown Las Vegas since 1980, and is the third Las Vegas property of Derek Stevens, CEO of Circa Sports.

“We chose TransAct’s products for Circa based on the success and reliability we enjoy with them in our two existing casinos, the Golden Gate and the D Las Vegas. Our casino operators and employees are consistently pleased with their easy maintenance and excellent performance, and are pleased to have the best technology in our state-of-the-art Circa Resort & Casino,” said Derek Stevens, CEO of Circa Sports.

About TransAct Technologies Incorporated

TransAct Technologies Incorporated is a global leader in developing software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets including food service, casino and gaming, POS automation, and oil and gas. The Company’s solutions are designed from the ground up based on customer requirements and are sold under the BOHA!, AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca and Printrex brands. TransAct has sold over 3.3 million printers and terminals around the world and is committed to providing world-class service, spare parts and accessories to support its installed product base. Through the TransAct Services Group, the Company also provides customers with a complete range of supplies and consumable items both online at http://www.transactsupplies.com and through its direct sales team. TransAct is headquartered in Hamden, CT. For more information, please visit http://www.transact-tech.com or call (203) 859-6800.

About Circa Resort & Casino

Circa Resort & Casino will deliver an all-new integrated resort concept to the heart of Downtown Las Vegas at the historic 18 Fremont Street site. Inspired by the city's irresistible energy and timeless allure, Circa is building a new legacy that turns up the good times to eleven and burns bright with the original spirit of Vegas. Combining the best of Las Vegas service in a modern, state-of-the-art setting, Circa is designed for guests to live large in the now, make the most of life's fleeting moments and create new memories through an exhilarating, multi-sensory experience. The 1.25-million-square-foot, 777-room resort, casino and spa will feature a variety of immersive culinary, entertainment and gaming experiences and unparalleled personalized offerings inspired by old-school Las Vegas hospitality. Visit circalasvegas.com or follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @circalasvegas to stay up to date with more developments.

