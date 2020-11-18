 

TransAct Selected to Provide Printing Solutions for the New Circa Resort & Casino

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.11.2020, 14:00  |   |   |   

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (Nasdaq: TACT) (“TransAct” or “the Company”), a global leader in software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets, today announced that it has been selected by the all-new Circa Resort & Casino in Las Vegas to support the opening of their new gambling floor. Circa Resort & Casino has chosen both TransAct printers, the industry-leading Epic 950 and Epic Edge, for use in all of their 1,350 slot machines. Opening for the first time at midnight on Wednesday, October 28th, Circa Resort & Casino is the first all-new casino opening in downtown Las Vegas since 1980, and is the third Las Vegas property of Derek Stevens, CEO of Circa Sports.

“We are thrilled to have been selected by Circa, the first all-new casino to open in Las Vegas in decades, to be the sole provider of printers for their slot machines,” said Bart C. Shuldman, Chairman and CEO of TransAct Technologies. “Our industry leading casino products are right at home in the cutting edge Circa, and we could not be more excited to work with Derek on yet another groundbreaking project.”

“We chose TransAct’s products for Circa based on the success and reliability we enjoy with them in our two existing casinos, the Golden Gate and the D Las Vegas. Our casino operators and employees are consistently pleased with their easy maintenance and excellent performance, and are pleased to have the best technology in our state-of-the-art Circa Resort & Casino,” said Derek Stevens, CEO of Circa Sports.

About TransAct Technologies Incorporated

TransAct Technologies Incorporated is a global leader in developing software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets including food service, casino and gaming, POS automation, and oil and gas. The Company’s solutions are designed from the ground up based on customer requirements and are sold under the BOHA!, AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca and Printrex brands. TransAct has sold over 3.3 million printers and terminals around the world and is committed to providing world-class service, spare parts and accessories to support its installed product base. Through the TransAct Services Group, the Company also provides customers with a complete range of supplies and consumable items both online at http://www.transactsupplies.com and through its direct sales team. TransAct is headquartered in Hamden, CT. For more information, please visit http://www.transact-tech.com or call (203) 859-6800.

TransAct, BOHA!, AccuDate, Epic, EPICENTRAL, Ithaca and Printrex are trademarks of TRANSACT Technologies Incorporated. 2020 TRANSACT Technologies Incorporated. All rights reserved.

About Circa Resort & Casino

Circa Resort & Casino will deliver an all-new integrated resort concept to the heart of Downtown Las Vegas at the historic 18 Fremont Street site. Inspired by the city's irresistible energy and timeless allure, Circa is building a new legacy that turns up the good times to eleven and burns bright with the original spirit of Vegas. Combining the best of Las Vegas service in a modern, state-of-the-art setting, Circa is designed for guests to live large in the now, make the most of life's fleeting moments and create new memories through an exhilarating, multi-sensory experience. The 1.25-million-square-foot, 777-room resort, casino and spa will feature a variety of immersive culinary, entertainment and gaming experiences and unparalleled personalized offerings inspired by old-school Las Vegas hospitality. Visit circalasvegas.com or follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @circalasvegas to stay up to date with more developments.

Transact Technologies Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TransAct Selected to Provide Printing Solutions for the New Circa Resort & Casino TransAct Technologies Incorporated (Nasdaq: TACT) (“TransAct” or “the Company”), a global leader in software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets, today announced that it has been selected by the all-new Circa Resort & …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government to Supply mRNA Vaccine Against ...
European Medicines Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA Vaccine Candidate Against ...
Service Properties Trust Prices $450 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes
Kandi America’s Electric Vehicles Eligible for $2,500 Rebate in Texas
AWS Announces General Availability of AWS Network Firewall
Europcar Mobility Group Deploys Its "One Sustainable Fleet" Programme to Reach More Than 1/3 of ...
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
TransAct Technologies to Present Virtually and Host 1x1 Investor Meetings at the Annual Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference on November 18th & 19th
12.11.20
TransAct Technologies Announces Appointment of Randall Friedman to Board of Directors
10.11.20
TransAct Technologies to Participate in the ROTH Technology Virtual Event
05.11.20
TransAct Technologies Reports Preliminary Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
21.10.20
TransAct Selected to Provide Printing Solutions for a New Casino in Vietnam