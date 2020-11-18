KemPharm and Corium to Co-Host “KP415 Market Opportunity and Commercialization Strategy” Investor Event

The event will feature speakers from KemPharm, Corium, and Ann Childress, M.D., President of the Center for Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine. The speakers will provide an update on the KP415 New Drug Application (NDA) review process, discuss the current ADHD patient and prescriber landscape, and highlight the anticipated KP415 commercialization and launch strategy, if approved. Additional details on how to attend the online event will be provided in a subsequent announcement.

CELEBRATION, Fla., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KemPharm, Inc. (OTCQB: KMPH), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs, today announced that it will co-host an online investor event with Corium, Inc. to discuss the potential commercialization strategy for KP415 and the anticipated opportunity for the drug product as a potential new entry into the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) marketplace if approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The online event will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, beginning at 10:00 a.m., ET.

KP415 is KemPharm’s investigational product candidate for the treatment of ADHD. KP415 consists of serdexmethylphenidate (SDX), KemPharm’s prodrug of d-methylphenidate (d-MPH), co-formulated with immediate-release d-MPH. KP415 is designed to address unmet needs with the most widely-prescribed methylphenidate ADHD treatments, including earlier onset of action and longer duration of therapy, while avoiding unnecessary spikes in d-MPH concentrations that may be associated with adverse events. The NDA for KP415 is currently under review with the FDA with an anticipated PDUFA date of March 2, 2021.

Corium, a portfolio company of Gurnet Point Capital (GPC), is leading all commercialization activities for KP415. In September 2019, KemPharm entered into a license agreement with an affiliate of GPC, for the exclusive worldwide rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize certain of KemPharm’s product candidates containing SDX, including KemPharm’s ADHD product candidates, KP415 and KP484.

About KemPharm:

KemPharm is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions through its proprietary LAT (Ligand Activated Therapy) technology. KemPharm utilizes its proprietary LAT technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications. KemPharm’s prodrug product candidate pipeline is focused on the high need areas of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, and stimulant use disorder. KemPharm’s co-lead clinical development candidates for the treatment of ADHD, KP415 and KP484, are both based on a prodrug of d-methylphenidate, but have differing duration/effect profiles. In addition, KemPharm has received FDA approval for APADAZ, an immediate-release combination product containing benzhydrocodone, a prodrug of hydrocodone, and acetaminophen. For more information on KemPharm and its pipeline of prodrug product candidates visit www.kempharm.com or connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.