 

Servion Global Solutions and Jacada Join Forces to Build Automation-First Contact Centers & Deliver Effortless Customer Experiences

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.11.2020, 15:00  |  13   |   |   

ATLANTA, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jacada, Inc., a pioneer of intelligent customer service automation, has announced its newest strategic partner, Servion Global Solutions, a leading Contact Center and Customer Experience (CX) solution provider headquartered in Princeton, NJ. The partnership enables Servion to resell, deploy and support Jacada’s entire customer service automation portfolio globally.

Businesses continue to compete on customer experience more so than on price or product. The pandemic has only exacerbated the challenges for laggards in this race, even as customer experience leaders contend with newer challenges -- anxious customers, drastic changes in the supply chain and a work-from-home workforce.

While cloud adoption, artificial intelligence and automation are commonly found in recipes for recovery and reimagination beyond the pandemic, contact center leaders must move forward with a data-driven mindset and plan for sustainable progress, not just the rapid deployment of various technologies. That’s easier said than done, and that’s why Jacada and Servion are partnering to put the power of Jacada’s low code contact center automation suite in the hands of Servion’s trusted consultants and engineers who have been designing and delivering game-changing contact center and customer experience solutions for over 25 years.

“As the customer experience technology stack, particularly, in an around the contact center, gets more complex, diverse, and disparate, Jacada’s low code middleware for contact center automation comes in handy to harmonize enterprise silos and elevate the customer experience in record time and cost,” mentioned Yochai Rozenblat, CEO of Jacada. “Servion’s trusted expertise in designing and delivering such contact center and customer experience transformations makes for a partnership designed for value creation,” he added.

“We are excited to partner with Jacada to extend our CX and Contact Center capabilities with their AI-powered self-service and robotic process automation technology,” said Laurent Philonenko, CEO at Servion Global Solutions. “Servion’s expertise in implementing and managing technology solutions combined with Jacada’s innovative products will allow us to further enhance customer and agent experience across multiple channels, reduce operational costs, and improve overall business efficiency for customer service or sales,” he added.

While Jacada and Servion have collaborated previously, the companies have now made the partnership more strategic and global to accelerate digital transformation initiatives for clients particularly interested in scaling conversational AI and robotic process automation within the customer operation. The global Servion team has gone through a formal enablement process and is ready to help clients harmonize silos and elevate their customer experience.

About Jacada

Jacada is a global enterprise software provider in the customer service automation space, with award-winning robotic process automation and conversational AI capabilities. Our clients and partners use Jacada Interact, our low code automation platform, to design, build and manage intelligent virtual agents for their customers and employees. Solutions harmonize silos and elevate CX in weeks without having to rip or replace existing assets.

About Servion Global Solutions

For more than 25 years, Servion has been trusted by customer-centric brands for architecting, implementing, and managing Contact Centers and Customer Experience (CX) solutions. Servion delivers complete solutions for businesses to innovate in providing digital experiences using the best available technologies while maximizing their existing investments. Our 1,000 CX professionals apply their passion and deep domain expertise to the entire build-run-optimize solution lifecycle. Servion has helped 600 enterprises across the globe deliver great experiences to their customers, partners, and employees. For more information, visit https://www.servion.com.

For press inquiries, contact Scott Merritt via phone at 770-361-5900 or email at smerritt@jacada.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/03b8e27b-d501-4841 ...


Jacada Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Servion Global Solutions and Jacada Join Forces to Build Automation-First Contact Centers & Deliver Effortless Customer Experiences ATLANTA, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Jacada, Inc., a pioneer of intelligent customer service automation, has announced its newest strategic partner, Servion Global Solutions, a leading Contact Center and Customer Experience (CX) solution …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
Generex Inks $50 Million Licensing Deal with China Partners on the Cooperative Development of the ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Pricing of 40,000,000 Ordinary Shares
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into a Key Business Development & Sales ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
ReveraGen Receives $3.3 Million NIH Commercialization Readiness Pilot Grant for NDA Preparations ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has Engaged ...
Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Orocobre 2020 Annual General Meeting Transcripts
3D Systems Unveils Advancements in Creation of World’s Largest, Fastest Powder Metal 3D Printer ...
MegumaGold and Canadian GoldCamps Announce Intent to Complete Merger
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...