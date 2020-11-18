DATA443 REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2020 RESULTS, CONTINUING RECORD GROWTH AND OPERATIONAL IMPROVEMENTS; QUARTER ALSO INCLUDES RECORD CUSTOMER GROWTH AND INCREASING ANNUAL RECURRING REVENUE

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (“Data443” or the “Company”) (OTCPK: ATDS), a leading data security and privacy software company for ALL THINGS DATA SECURITY, is pleased to announce results for its third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020, with continued accelerated growth in all facets of the business. The Company filed its quarterly report on Form 10-Q with the Securities & Exchange Commission on Monday, November 16, 2020, which can be found at:

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

Jason Remillard, CEO of Data443, commented, “We are extremely pleased with our third quarter and nine-month results, especially given the unprecedented conditions throughout the year. Despite these challenges, Data443 continues to adapt and focus on improving and enhancing all facets of our business, strengthening our positioning in the marketplace, and growing our service offerings to meet the rapidly changing needs of our customers.”

"We see this positive performance as being driven by a number of factors, including meeting the demand of our clients to meet the enhanced data compliance issues they face due to the abundance of remote working environments. In addition, the rapidly growing regulatory environment in California (an influential proxy for the rest of the United States), continues to escalate the importance of data compliance for SMEs, requiring our highly sophisticated solutions. The results for the quarter also demonstrate our ability to successfully continue to address this demand, while making strategic acquisitions and incorporating these technologies within our growing stack. All of this, combined with our initiatives to strengthen our sales and marketing efforts, led to our strong operational performance during the quarter.”

"I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention our strong customer retention, which is extremely close to 100 percent, as well as our expanding impressive customer base. We have continued to deliver the high level of customer service that is essential to building brand loyalty, ensuring ‘Data443’ is the answer to the challenges posed by our customers. We believe this has helped drive referrals and word-of-mouth demand, and we look forward to building on this momentum. We will be announcing some major new customers in the next few weeks.”