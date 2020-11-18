Verizon Innovative Learning expands to offer 3M+ teachers free tools for digital education

As the nation faces a surge in Covid-19 cases, and schools continue to grapple with uncertainty and closures, Verizon is providing additional support and remote learning resources for teachers and students





BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the ongoing pandemic continues to exacerbate the digital divide in America and increase barriers to digital learning, Verizon is increasing its investment in support of remote learning with the launch of new programs to benefit technology-integrated instruction: Teacher Training Pathways and a new offering to bring connectivity to more students in under-resourced schools. Developed under the Verizon Innovative Learning program, the company’s education initiative focused on addressing barriers to digital inclusion, these programs will bring valuable training and tools to teachers and students in support of digital learning. These efforts are part of Verizon’s continued commitment to Digital Inclusion, a key pillar under Citizen Verizon, the company’s responsible business plan for economic, environmental and social advancement, and are vital in helping Verizon reach its goal to provide 10 million young people with the digital skills training necessary for them to thrive in a modern economy.



All K-12 educators across the nation can now access Teacher Training Pathways , a free platform offering courses aligned to micro-credentials on remote and hybrid learning, instructional technology coaching and more. Created in partnership with the education non-profit Digital Promise , Teacher Training Pathways will help teachers become more efficient and effective in delivering technology-integrated instruction. The platform will feature an evolving library of courses to further develop educators’ digital literacy. Registration is now available for courses designed to help educators address learning challenges in remote instruction, explore education technology tools and develop both synchronous and asynchronous instruction for learners.