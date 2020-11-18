 

DGAP-Adhoc Wacker Neuson SE: ​​​​​​​Changes to the Executive Board

Changes to the Executive Board

Munich, November 18, 2020 - Martin Lehner, Chairman of the Executive Board, CEO and CTO of Wacker Neuson SE has today informed the Supervisory Board, that he will not be available for an extension of his contract with the company for personal reasons. By fully amicable and mutual consent, Mr. Lehner will leave the Executive Board on December 31, 2020. However, he will continue to serve the Group in an advisory capacity until March 2021. Mr. Lehner has been a member of the Executive Board since 2007 and Chairman of the Executive Board since 2017. The Supervisory Board regrets his decision and thanks Mr. Lehner for his unwavering commitment and many years of successful work on the Executive Board.

Furthermore, the Supervisory Board of Wacker Neuson SE and Wilfried Trepels, CFO, have today reached a mutual agreement that Mr. Trepels will step down from his position ahead of schedule. This decision was made after Mr. Trepels informed the Supervisory Board that he would not be available for an extension of his contract as CFO due to differences in opinion over the corporate management. Mr. Trepels will resign from his position as Executive Board member effective November 30, 2020. The Supervisory Board thanks Mr. Trepels for his successful work.

As of December 1, 2020, Mag. Kurt Helletzgruber, Chairman of the Audit Committee, has been seconded from the Supervisory Board to the Executive Board until June 30, 2021, in accordance with Section 105 (2) AktG and will take on the executive responsibilities of the position of CFO on an interim basis. Prof. Dr. Matthias Schüppen will take over as Chairman of the Audit Committee.

As of January 1, 2021, Mag. Helletzgruber will temporarily assume the executive responsibilities of the position of CEO and take on the position of Chairman of the Executive Board.

Your contact:

Wacker Neuson SE
Christopher Helmreich
Head of Investor Relations
Preussenstrasse 41
80809 Munich, Germany
Tel. +49-(0)89-35402-427
christopher.helmreich@wackerneuson.com
www.wackerneusongroup.com

 

