Beam Global Awarded GSA MAS Contract to Provide EV ARC Solar EV Charging Infrastructure Products to Federal Government

GSA MAS Contracts, frequently referred to as GSA Schedules, are pre-competed, Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) compliant contracts that serve to streamline the government procurement process. The award of Beam Global’s (formerly Envision Solar) GSA MAS Contract is the result of an extensive evaluation process conducted by GSA, and serves as a testament to the company’s capabilities, performance history and customer satisfaction.

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global , (Nasdaq: BEEM , BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media and energy security, today announced the award of their General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) Contract. Federal agencies can now purchase EV ARC solar EV Charging infrastructure products on the GSA Advantage! site . Due to the recent rebrand from Envision Solar to Beam Global, products are listed under Envision Solar while the name change is processed.

“Beam Global’s GSA Schedule now allows Federal agencies, state and local governments, educational institutions and others to easily purchase the fastest deployed EV charging infrastructure products on the market,” said Desmond Wheatley, Beam Global CEO. “Five Federally funded National Laboratories and the U.S. Navy already use EV ARC products. It will be much easier to get follow on orders from them and new orders from other Federal agencies as a result of this contract vehicle being in place. We believe that the timing could not be better: not only do we anticipate significant Federal Stimulus and funding for EV charging infrastructure when the new administration takes office, we are also providing the opportunity for state and local governments to buy EV ARC products from the GSA Schedule with the Disaster Purchasing designation.”

Beam currently offers the EV ARC line of sustainable EV charging infrastructure products through their GSA MAS Contract under the following Special Item Numbers (SINs):

SIN 335999 Power Distribution Equipment

SIN 335911 Batteries

Federal agencies can use the company’s GSA MAS Contract to secure EV ARC sustainable EV charging products at pre-negotiated pricing, terms and conditions. These products include: