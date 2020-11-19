 

IES Holdings Acquires Wedlake Fabricating

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.11.2020, 14:30  |  37   |   |   

HOUSTON, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IES Holdings, Inc. (“IES”) (NASDAQ: IESC) announced today that it has acquired Wedlake Fabricating, Inc. (“Wedlake”), a Tulsa, OK-based manufacturer of custom generator enclosures. Wedlake will become part of IES’s Infrastructure Solutions segment and continue to operate under the Wedlake name. 

"Wedlake, strategically located in Tulsa, OK, expands our geographic footprint and generator enclosure manufacturing capacity in the Midwest where we see significant growth potential. The operational talent and expertise of the Wedlake team, combined with IES’s financial and operational resources, gives us a substantial base to capture this market opportunity,” said Mike Rice, President of IES’s Infrastructure Solutions segment. “IES is pleased to welcome Brian (Bo) Wedlake, Jr., who will be promoted to general manager to lead Wedlake post-closing, and Wedlake’s dedicated team members. We look forward to working with the entire Wedlake team to support its growth and expand our combined capabilities.”

Brian Wedlake, Sr., Founder of Wedlake, added, “IES is a great fit for our operation and our customers. After more than 35 years as a family-owned business, our team is excited to partner with IES and further grow the Wedlake brand and bring a variety of product solutions, resources, and capacity to our customers and markets.”

ABOUT IES HOLDINGS, INC.
IES is a holding company that owns and manages operating subsidiaries that provide electrical contracting and other infrastructure services to a variety of end markets, including data centers, residential housing, and commercial and industrial facilities. Our approximately 5,500 employees serve clients in the United States. For more information about IES, please visit www.ies-co.com.

ABOUT IES INFRASTRUCTURE SOLUTIONS  
IES’s Infrastructure Solutions segment is a provider of electro-mechanical solutions for industrial operations, including apparatus repair and custom-engineered products, such as generator enclosures and bus duct, used in data centers and other industrial applications. For more information about IES Infrastructure Solutions, please visit https://iesinfrastructure.com.

ABOUT WEDLAKE FABRICATING  
Wedlake, established in 1984, manufactures custom generator enclosures that are primarily used by data centers and large commercial and industrial facilities. For more information about Wedlake, please visit www.wedlake.net.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IES Holdings Acquires Wedlake Fabricating HOUSTON, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - IES Holdings, Inc. (“IES”) (NASDAQ: IESC) announced today that it has acquired Wedlake Fabricating, Inc. (“Wedlake”), a Tulsa, OK-based manufacturer of custom generator enclosures. Wedlake will become part …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NVIDIA Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2021
Euro Manganese Orders High-Purity Manganese Products Demonstration Plant for Delivery in Summer of ...
Monument veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des ersten Quartals 2021 („Q1 2021“)
Generex signs Worldwide Licensing Deal with China Partners on the Development of an Ii-Key-H1 ...
Fusion Fuel Green plc and HL Acquisitions Corp. Announce Partnership with EREE Desarrollos ...
Liquidia Closes Acquisition of RareGen
Nokia launches world’s first 25 Gbps symmetrical PON solution
Hexagon Composites ASA: Company presentation related to Hexagon Purus spin-off
Bragg Gaming Group Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings and Business Update Conference Call
21Shares Crypto AuM Reaches US$150 million
Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Orocobre 2020 Annual General Meeting Transcripts
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...