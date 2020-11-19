IES Holdings Acquires Wedlake Fabricating

"Wedlake, strategically located in Tulsa, OK, expands our geographic footprint and generator enclosure manufacturing capacity in the Midwest where we see significant growth potential. The operational talent and expertise of the Wedlake team, combined with IES’s financial and operational resources, gives us a substantial base to capture this market opportunity,” said Mike Rice, President of IES’s Infrastructure Solutions segment. “IES is pleased to welcome Brian (Bo) Wedlake, Jr., who will be promoted to general manager to lead Wedlake post-closing, and Wedlake’s dedicated team members. We look forward to working with the entire Wedlake team to support its growth and expand our combined capabilities.”

HOUSTON, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IES Holdings, Inc. (“IES”) (NASDAQ: IESC) announced today that it has acquired Wedlake Fabricating, Inc. (“Wedlake”), a Tulsa, OK-based manufacturer of custom generator enclosures. Wedlake will become part of IES’s Infrastructure Solutions segment and continue to operate under the Wedlake name.

Brian Wedlake, Sr., Founder of Wedlake, added, “IES is a great fit for our operation and our customers. After more than 35 years as a family-owned business, our team is excited to partner with IES and further grow the Wedlake brand and bring a variety of product solutions, resources, and capacity to our customers and markets.”

ABOUT IES HOLDINGS, INC.

IES is a holding company that owns and manages operating subsidiaries that provide electrical contracting and other infrastructure services to a variety of end markets, including data centers, residential housing, and commercial and industrial facilities. Our approximately 5,500 employees serve clients in the United States. For more information about IES, please visit www.ies-co.com .

ABOUT IES INFRASTRUCTURE SOLUTIONS

IES’s Infrastructure Solutions segment is a provider of electro-mechanical solutions for industrial operations, including apparatus repair and custom-engineered products, such as generator enclosures and bus duct, used in data centers and other industrial applications. For more information about IES Infrastructure Solutions, please visit https://iesinfrastructure.com .

ABOUT WEDLAKE FABRICATING

Wedlake, established in 1984, manufactures custom generator enclosures that are primarily used by data centers and large commercial and industrial facilities. For more information about Wedlake, please visit www.wedlake.net .