The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 19 Nov 2020.

Estimated NAV

Euro Shares Sterling Shares Estimated NAV € 25.0329 £ 22.0655 Estimated MTD return 3.74 % 3.41 % Estimated YTD return 9.32 % 6.93 % Estimated ITD return 150.33 % 120.66 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close € 18.60 N/A Premium/discount to estimated NAV -25.70 % N/A Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close N/A GBX 1,650.00 Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A -25.22 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares Number of shares N/A N/A Average Price N/A N/A Range of Price N/A N/A