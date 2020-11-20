DGAP-News: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Miscellaneous The Grounds Real Estate Development AG gains Armin H. Hofmann as an additional strategic major shareholder and future Supervisory Board member 20.11.2020 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Grounds gains Armin H. Hofmann as an additional strategic major shareholder and future Supervisory Board member

- Armin H. Hofmann acquires a shareholding of around 17% in The Grounds

- Deutsche Balaton Group reduces its participation, and in future will hold around 16% of the shares in The Grounds

- Change in the Supervisory Board with effect as of the end of 2020

Berlin, 20 November 2020 - The Grounds Real Estate Development AG (The Grounds/ ISIN: DE000A2GSVV5) has gained a new strategic major shareholder: Armin H. Hofmann. Working as a jurist and entrepreneur in Frankfurt, Berlin and Paris, he will in future hold around 17% of the company's shares. The Deutsche Balaton Group is simultaneously reducing its shareholding in The Grounds by the same volume, and will in future also hold around 16% of the company's shares.

With his company group, Mr Hofmann has decades of experience in real estate property investment and in various other sectors such as medical technology, software and the Internet. Moreover, he has been a member of various supervisory boards in the USA and Germany in recent years.

Arndt Krienen, a board member of The Grounds Real Estate Development AG, says: "We are delighted that we have another investor on board, Armin H. Hofmann. He has confidence in our company's strategy, and wants to accompany its growth as a shareholder in the years ahead. In addition to the new composition of the Executive Board, the successful non-cash capital increase, and our company's strategic focus on the portfolio holding and project development segments, our shareholder base is an important element of The Grounds in the current year, and has been further strengthened by Mr Hofmann's participation ."