Press release 2020-11-20

La Balméenne, a well-established olive oil producer in France, has signed an agreement with ArcAroma to install and evaluate an oliveCEPT THOR unit. La Balméenne wants to upgrade its EVOO extraction line and will therefore evaluate oliveCEPT for the rest of the season.

The most important factors during the evaluation period will be the possibility of increased extraction volume and improved olive oil quality, but above all the possibility of eliminating the malaxation, which would create a continuous production process. If the evaluation goes well, the goal is that La Balméenne buys an oliveCEPT ODIN unit at the end of the production season, with delivery in June 2021.

“Integrating oliveCEPT in the initial stage of the process, directly after the crusher, has a number of advantages in terms of the amount of extraction and the quality of the final product. We have reliable results that show just that. Going from a batch process to a continuous production process is truly a game changer and a challenge that oliveCEPT is ready for”, says Johan Möllerström, CEO of ArcAroma.

La Balméenne (www.labalmeenne.fr) is a high quality producer of Extra Virgin Olive. The company started its operations in 1925 and is located in Beaumes-de-Venices, Provence.

For further information, please contact:
Johan Möllerström, CEO
(+46) 768 - 86 81 78
johan.mollerstrom@arcaroma.com

About ArcAroma AB (publ)
ArcAroma has developed a patented technology that controls and applies electrical pulses to optimize various biological processes. The CEPT platform, which is a high-voltage generator combined with a treatment chamber, uses the technology within FoodTech for increased extraction from the raw material and extended shelf-life and increased quality of the final product. Within CleanTech, the CEPT platform is used for sewage sludge treatment and biogas production. The platform uses short-term high-voltage pulses (PEF) that crush the cell membrane and eliminate unwanted microorganisms.

Our vision is to contribute to a sustainable world by offering efficient green cutting-edge technology that is easy to use in the areas of FoodTech and CleanTech.
ArcAroma’s shares are listed on NASDAQ First North Premier Growth Market. Erik Penser Bank is Certified Adviser and is available at 08-463 80 00 or certifiedadviser@penser.se.  www.arcaroma.com




