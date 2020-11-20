 

Conversion Labs Appoints Expert Life Sciences Attorney, Eric H. Yecies, as Chief Compliance Officer and General Counsel

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.11.2020, 13:31  |  58   |   |   

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conversion Labs, Inc. (OTCQB: CVLB), a direct-to-consumer telemedicine and wellness company, has appointed expert Life Sciences attorney, Eric H. Yecies, to the new position of chief compliance officer and general counsel.

Yecies is a highly accomplished trial and transactional attorney with over 16 years of experience practicing law in the life sciences space. He was previously a partner at Holland & Knight, a top ranked national law firm. Yecies was a member of its Intellectual Property Group, and grew its New York IP Group from inception. He focused his practice on high-profile cases in the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology and medical device industries.

Yecies specialized in patent, trade secret, trademark, false advertising, anti-competitive, counterfeiting, and regulatory cases across a broad range of technical disciplines. He has extensive knowledge and experience with the Drug Price Competition and Patent Term Restoration Act, which establishes a commercial approval pathway for generic drug products through submission of an abbreviated new drug application. Yecies is also experienced in contract, tort, bankruptcy, real estate, and corporate transactions.

“Continuing to build a best-in-class compliance infrastructure is a critical piece of our long-term success in telemedicine,” stated Conversion Labs CEO, Justin Schreiber. “Eric’s deep experience in the healthcare, regulatory, and commercial product world will ensure that we lead the industry in best practices and compliance. Eric will also work closely with our medical and advertising teams to support ongoing regulatory adherence, which is an important part of our mission to deliver the highest quality of care to our patients.”

Prior to Holland & Knight, Yecies was a senior patent litigation associate Goodwin Procter, where he was responsible for running day-to-day strategy and management of billion-dollar IP cases, as well as negotiating settlement and licensing agreements on behalf of life science companies.

“I’m very excited to join Conversion Labs at this pivotal stage in the company’s growth and the emergence of telemedicine,” commented Yecies. “Conversion Labs has established itself as a pioneer in the telehealth industry, and I believe that the company’s innovative platform will continue to generate considerable growth. I’m honored to be a part of its strategically expanding team, and to use my life sciences legal background to strengthen the company’s foundation and support maximum growth moving forward.”

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Conversion Labs Appoints Expert Life Sciences Attorney, Eric H. Yecies, as Chief Compliance Officer and General Counsel NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Conversion Labs, Inc. (OTCQB: CVLB), a direct-to-consumer telemedicine and wellness company, has appointed expert Life Sciences attorney, Eric H. Yecies, to the new position of chief compliance officer …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech reichen Antrag auf Notfallzulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der U.S. FDA ...
Leviathan Announces Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $9.9 Million
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Amarin Shares Topline Data from Partner’s Pivotal Phase 3 Study of VASCEPA (Icosapent Ethyl) in ...
Mesoblast Enters Global Collaboration for Development, Manufacture and Commercialization of ...
Maravai LifeSciences Announces Pricing of an Upsized Initial Public Offering
New data at ASH to reinforce breadth of Novartis hematology portfolio across multiple blood cancers ...
NTG appoints new CEO of the Air & Ocean division
Novartis secures exclusive rights for potential acute respiratory distress syndrome cell therapy
Protective Insurance launches digital safety marketplace
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Evergold Opts to Close Off its Previously Announced Private Placement Financing at a Single ...
Kirkland Lake Gold Files Early Warning Report
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...