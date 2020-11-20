 

UGI Subsidiary Invests in Renewable Gas Project

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.11.2020, 15:00  |  83   |   |   

UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) announced today that its subsidiary, UGI Energy Services, LLC, entered into definitive agreements to invest in New Energy One HoldCo LLC, which is part of the team developing a utility-scale renewable natural gas (“RNG”) project in Idaho.

The Idaho RNG project is being developed jointly by Sevana Bioenergy, LLC (“Sevana”), an affiliate of New Energy One HoldCo LLC, and Meridiam, a leading global independent investment Benefit Corporation and asset manager of sustainable public infrastructure. The Idaho project, currently generating renewable electricity, is expected to produce several hundred million cubic feet of RNG each year from on-site dairy waste feedstock once it is expanded to reach full production in 2022; initial RNG production is expected to commence in late 2021.

Sevana, based in Larkspur, California, develops, designs, owns and operates large-scale anaerobic digestion projects which produce RNG and organic based soil amendments. Using state-of-the-art technology, engineering, and design, they are a market leader of RNG production in the United States. Biogas projects reduce waste and long-term greenhouse gas emissions, while also increasing the use of renewable energy.

Earlier this year, UGI announced its acquisition of GHI Energy, LLC, an RNG marketing business based in Houston, Texas. As part of its announcement of that acquisition, UGI outlined how that investment would provide a platform for growth in other RNG projects. UGI’s investment in the Idaho project reinforces UGI’s commitment to the development of RNG and sustainable energy. Additionally, the investment in the Idaho project reinforces the company’s existing greenhouse gas emission reduction strategies highlighted in UGI’s recently published environmental, social and governance report titled “Today’s Energy, Tomorrow’s World” and provides a platform to further advance our efforts.

“Sevana’s team believes in building value for all the stakeholders in our projects,” said John McKinney, Sevana’s President. “We are pleased to be working with such great partners in developing renewable natural gas projects. UGI brings a unique and complementary set of capabilities to this project.”

“For over 135 years, UGI has focused on providing safe, reliable service to its customers and to the many communities it serves,” said Robert F. Beard, UGI’s Executive Vice President - Natural Gas. “We are excited about the partnership we have developed with both Sevana and its associated investment holding company. Adding the Idaho investment to our portfolio further advances UGI’s commitment to the development of sustainable fuels for the future and we are looking forward to making incremental investments in this sector,” Beard concluded.

Seite 1 von 2
UGI Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

UGI Subsidiary Invests in Renewable Gas Project UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) announced today that its subsidiary, UGI Energy Services, LLC, entered into definitive agreements to invest in New Energy One HoldCo LLC, which is part of the team developing a utility-scale renewable natural gas (“RNG”) …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24
Europcar Mobility Group:  Update on the Discussions Between the Group and Its Corporate Debt Creditors
BeiGene Announces the Approval of XGEVA (Denosumab) in China for the Prevention of Skeletal-Related ...
FireEye Announces Acquisition of Respond Software
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Colgate Laboratory Tests Show Toothpaste and Mouthwash Neutralize 99.9% of the Virus That Causes ...
Stoke Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $97.5 Million Public Offering
The Coca-Cola Company to Participate in Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference
The President of the Nanterre Commercial Court Forbids the Irrevocability of Suez’s ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
Eurofins Ten-For-One Stock Split Now Approved by Extraordinary General Meeting
BABA CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
Kandi America’s Electric Vehicles Eligible for $2,500 Rebate in Texas
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.11.20
UGI Reports Strong Fiscal 2020 Results
17.11.20
UGI Announces Virtual Investor Day Webcast
17.11.20
Im Einkauf liegt der Gewinn: Zwei Aktien, die trotz Börsenboom derzeit noch billig zu haben sind!
28.10.20
UGI Corporation to Hold Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, November 19