 

Magic On 34th Street The World-Famous Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Kicks Off The Holiday Season For Millions Of Television Viewers Watching Safely At Home

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.11.2020, 16:31  |   |   |   

The tradition continues, as the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the nation’s grandest holiday spectacle returns to kick-off the holiday season from 34th Street! On Thursday, November 26, the time-honored phrase Let’s Have a Parade will cue the start of a reimagined celebration that will safely bring the magic of this cherished holiday tradition to television audiences nationwide. The 94th edition of Macy’s Parade will feature a mix of the event’s traditional giant character balloons, animated floats, exciting street performances and marching ensembles, musical acts, whimsical clowns and the arrival of the one-and-only Santa Claus. Reinvented to safely keep spectators in New York City at home and families nationwide glued to their televisions, America’s premiere Thanksgiving holiday celebration will air on NBC and Telemundo from 9 a.m. – Noon, in all time zones.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201120005554/en/

THE WORLD-FAMOUS MACY’S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE KICKS OFF THE HOLIDAY SEASON FOR MILLIONS OF TELEVISION VIEWERS WATCHING SAFELY AT HOME (Graphic: Business Wire)

THE WORLD-FAMOUS MACY’S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE KICKS OFF THE HOLIDAY SEASON FOR MILLIONS OF TELEVISION VIEWERS WATCHING SAFELY AT HOME (Graphic: Business Wire)

“For nearly 100 years the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has served as a milestone celebration that brings joy to millions of families nationwide and kicks off the holidays with unparalleled spectacle,” said Susan Tercero, executive producer of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. “Our safely reimagined broadcast will continue that cherished tradition, as viewers nationwide celebrate together bringing a much-needed sense of normalcy to our lives.” She added, “Thanks to incredible partnerships with the city and state of New York, as well as a host of agency partners and a resilient team, together we will keep America entertained safely from the comforts of home this year. While it will may look different in execution, we invite everyone to tune in and experience our incredible celebration on television featuring our signature character balloons, dazzling animated floats, whimsical clowns, world-class performances, and of course the arrival of Santa Claus, who will once again herald the start of the holiday season.”

Seite 1 von 6
Macy's Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Dividendenwerte USA
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Magic On 34th Street The World-Famous Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Kicks Off The Holiday Season For Millions Of Television Viewers Watching Safely At Home The tradition continues, as the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the nation’s grandest holiday spectacle returns to kick-off the holiday season from 34th Street! On Thursday, November 26, the time-honored phrase Let’s Have a Parade will cue the start …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24
Europcar Mobility Group:  Update on the Discussions Between the Group and Its Corporate Debt Creditors
BeiGene Announces the Approval of XGEVA (Denosumab) in China for the Prevention of Skeletal-Related ...
FireEye Announces Acquisition of Respond Software
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Colgate Laboratory Tests Show Toothpaste and Mouthwash Neutralize 99.9% of the Virus That Causes ...
Stoke Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $97.5 Million Public Offering
The Coca-Cola Company to Participate in Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference
The President of the Nanterre Commercial Court Forbids the Irrevocability of Suez’s ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
Eurofins Ten-For-One Stock Split Now Approved by Extraordinary General Meeting
BABA CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
Kandi America’s Electric Vehicles Eligible for $2,500 Rebate in Texas
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.11.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow legt leicht zu - Technologiebörsen fester
19.11.20
Aktien New York: Dow schwächelt leicht, Nasdaq im Plus - Virus bleibt im Fokus
19.11.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Dow schwächelt, Nasdaq im Plus - Virus bleibt im Fokus
19.11.20
Aktien New York Ausblick: Leichte Verluste - Corona-Krise bleibt im Fokus
19.11.20
US-Kaufhaus-Ikone Macy's schreibt weiter rote Zahlen
19.11.20
Macy’s, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
05.11.20
Macy’s, Inc. To Report Third Quarter Results On November 19, 2020
27.10.20
Culpo Sisters Partner With Macy’s for Exclusive Collection
27.10.20
Shop the Biggest Black Friday Deals by the Best Brands at Macy’s
26.10.20
Macy’s and Make-A-Wish Invite Customers to Send Letters and Deliver Wishes as Part of 13th Annual Believe Campaign

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.11.20
48
Dividendenwerte USA
25.03.20
24
Macys: Kommt die Übernahme ?