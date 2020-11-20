The tradition continues, as the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the nation’s grandest holiday spectacle returns to kick-off the holiday season from 34th Street! On Thursday, November 26, the time-honored phrase Let’s Have a Parade will cue the start of a reimagined celebration that will safely bring the magic of this cherished holiday tradition to television audiences nationwide. The 94th edition of Macy’s Parade will feature a mix of the event’s traditional giant character balloons, animated floats, exciting street performances and marching ensembles, musical acts, whimsical clowns and the arrival of the one-and-only Santa Claus. Reinvented to safely keep spectators in New York City at home and families nationwide glued to their televisions, America’s premiere Thanksgiving holiday celebration will air on NBC and Telemundo from 9 a.m. – Noon, in all time zones.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201120005554/en/