Magic On 34th Street The World-Famous Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Kicks Off The Holiday Season For Millions Of Television Viewers Watching Safely At Home
The tradition continues, as the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the nation’s grandest holiday spectacle returns to kick-off the holiday season from 34th Street! On Thursday, November 26, the time-honored phrase Let’s Have a Parade will cue the start of a reimagined celebration that will safely bring the magic of this cherished holiday tradition to television audiences nationwide. The 94th edition of Macy’s Parade will feature a mix of the event’s traditional giant character balloons, animated floats, exciting street performances and marching ensembles, musical acts, whimsical clowns and the arrival of the one-and-only Santa Claus. Reinvented to safely keep spectators in New York City at home and families nationwide glued to their televisions, America’s premiere Thanksgiving holiday celebration will air on NBC and Telemundo from 9 a.m. – Noon, in all time zones.
THE WORLD-FAMOUS MACY’S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE KICKS OFF THE HOLIDAY SEASON FOR MILLIONS OF TELEVISION VIEWERS WATCHING SAFELY AT HOME (Graphic: Business Wire)
“For nearly 100 years the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has served as a milestone celebration that brings joy to millions of families nationwide and kicks off the holidays with unparalleled spectacle,” said Susan Tercero, executive producer of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. “Our safely reimagined broadcast will continue that cherished tradition, as viewers nationwide celebrate together bringing a much-needed sense of normalcy to our lives.” She added, “Thanks to incredible partnerships with the city and state of New York, as well as a host of agency partners and a resilient team, together we will keep America entertained safely from the comforts of home this year. While it will may look different in execution, we invite everyone to tune in and experience our incredible celebration on television featuring our signature character balloons, dazzling animated floats, whimsical clowns, world-class performances, and of course the arrival of Santa Claus, who will once again herald the start of the holiday season.”
