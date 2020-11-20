

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



20.11.2020 / 19:25

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Ian Last name(s): Mukherjee

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Board member

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

LION E-Mobility AG

b) LEI

391200APPWFDYDGV1M54

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: CH0560888270

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 3.0991 EUR 8996.7 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 3.0991 EUR 8996.7000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-11-20; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

