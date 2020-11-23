Relief Announces Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG Geneva, Switzerland, November 23, 2020 - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF) (" Relief " or the " Company "), a biopharmaceutical company with its lead compound RLF-100 TM (aviptadil) in advanced clinical development to treat severe COVID-19 patients, today gives notice of an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of shareholders to be held on December 17, 2020.

As a result of the exceptional circumstances due to the coronavirus pandemic, the EGM will be held without the physical presence of shareholders, representatives and third parties in accordance with the requirements of the Ordinance of the Swiss Federal Council regarding measures on combatting the coronavirus. Shareholders are able to exercise their voting rights through giving all voting instructions to the independent proxy, Mr. Thomas Hua. Guidelines on how to deliver voting instructions can be found in the EGM formal invitation, which will be sent out within the next few days to registered shareholders. Instructions transmitted electronically should be executed no later than December 14, 2020, 23:59 (CET).

Entitlement to vote

Those shareholders who are registered in the share register as of December 4, 2020, 13:00 (CET), are entitled to vote. No registration in the share register will be made from December 4 through December 17, 2020. Shareholders who sell all or part of their shares prior to the General Meeting will no longer be entitled to vote to that extent.

Agenda items:

1. Election of the Chair of the Extraordinary General Meeting

2. Election of Tom Plitz as new member of the Board of Directors

3. Votes on the compensation of the members of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Committee

4. Increase of authorized share capital

5. Increase of conditional share capital 3b2

The full agenda is available for download on the Company's website (https://relieftherapeutics.com/investor-relations).