EQS-News Relief Announces Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG
|
EQS Group-News: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Relief Announces Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of
As a result of the exceptional circumstances due to the coronavirus pandemic, the EGM will be held without the physical presence of shareholders, representatives and third parties in accordance with the requirements of the Ordinance of the Swiss Federal Council regarding measures on combatting the coronavirus. Shareholders are able to exercise their voting rights through giving all voting instructions to the independent proxy, Mr. Thomas Hua. Guidelines on how to deliver voting instructions can be found in the EGM formal invitation, which will be sent out within the next few days to registered shareholders. Instructions transmitted electronically should be executed no later than December 14, 2020, 23:59 (CET).
Entitlement to vote
Those shareholders who are registered in the share register as of December 4, 2020, 13:00 (CET), are entitled to vote. No registration in the share register will be made from December 4 through December 17, 2020. Shareholders who sell all or part of their shares prior to the General Meeting will no longer be entitled to vote to that extent.
Agenda items:
1. Election of the Chair of the Extraordinary General Meeting
2. Election of Tom Plitz as new member of the Board of Directors
3. Votes on the compensation of the members of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Committee
4. Increase of authorized share capital
5. Increase of conditional share capital 3b2
The full agenda is available for download on the Company's website (https://relieftherapeutics.com/investor-relations).
|Diskussion: Relief Therapeutics - eine COVID-19 Hoffnung?
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare