 

EQS-News Relief Announces Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
23.11.2020, 07:00  |  62   |   |   

EQS Group-News: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Relief Announces Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG

23.11.2020 / 07:00

Relief Announces Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of
RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG

Geneva, Switzerland, November 23, 2020 - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF) ("Relief" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company with its lead compound RLF-100TM (aviptadil) in advanced clinical development to treat severe COVID-19 patients, today gives notice of an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of shareholders to be held on December 17, 2020.

As a result of the exceptional circumstances due to the coronavirus pandemic, the EGM will be held without the physical presence of shareholders, representatives and third parties in accordance with the requirements of the Ordinance of the Swiss Federal Council regarding measures on combatting the coronavirus. Shareholders are able to exercise their voting rights through giving all voting instructions to the independent proxy, Mr. Thomas Hua. Guidelines on how to deliver voting instructions can be found in the EGM formal invitation, which will be sent out within the next few days to registered shareholders. Instructions transmitted electronically should be executed no later than December 14, 2020, 23:59 (CET).

Entitlement to vote

Those shareholders who are registered in the share register as of December 4, 2020, 13:00 (CET), are entitled to vote. No registration in the share register will be made from December 4 through December 17, 2020. Shareholders who sell all or part of their shares prior to the General Meeting will no longer be entitled to vote to that extent.

Agenda items:

1. Election of the Chair of the Extraordinary General Meeting

2. Election of Tom Plitz as new member of the Board of Directors

3. Votes on the compensation of the members of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Committee

4. Increase of authorized share capital

5. Increase of conditional share capital 3b2

The full agenda is available for download on the Company's website (https://relieftherapeutics.com/investor-relations).

Seite 1 von 4
RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Relief Therapeutics - eine COVID-19 Hoffnung?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-News Relief Announces Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG EQS Group-News: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM Relief Announces Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG 23.11.2020 / 07:00 Relief Announces Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: HelloFresh acquires Factor75, Inc.
DGAP-Adhoc: Solutiance AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung unter Ausschluss des Bezugsrechts in Höhe von bis zu ...
EQS-News: Relief kündigt Einberufung zur außerordentlichen Hauptversammlung der RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding ...
DGAP-Adhoc: HelloFresh erwirbt Factor75, Inc.
EQS-Adhoc: First listing of a Swiss company on the Shanghai tech market
EQS-Adhoc: Die grösste Tochtergesellschaft in Ägypten, Orascom Development Egypt, unterzeichnet ein ...
EQS-News: Relief Announces Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG
EQS-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG: largest subsidiary in Egypt, Orascom Development Egypt (ODE) signs ...
EQS-Adhoc: Erstes Schweizer Unternehmen geht an Tech-Börse Shanghai
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des führenden Unternehmers im ...
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
va-Q-tec beschließt Begebung einer Anleihe mit einem Gesamtvolumen von 20 bis 25 Mio. CHF
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp.'s Tochtergesellschaft PowerTap Hydrogen ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Angebot zum Erwerb / Zielgesellschaft: CENTROTEC SE; Bieter: Guido A. Krass
H&R Gruppe und Mabanaft gründen neues Joint Venture zur Vermarktung von PtX-Produkten
DGAP-News: Abivax bei den European Mediscience Awards 2020 mit dem 'Best Technology Award' ausgezeichnet
Manz AG: Vertragsabschluss über Folgeauftrag für Montagelinie im Bereich Elektromobilität
EQS-News: Relief hat Auftragspartner für die klinische Entwicklung und Unternehmen für die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Global Fashion Group S.A.: SUCCESSFULLY PLACES 16.5 MILLION NEW SHARES FROM CASH CAPITAL INCREASE ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Corona-Antigentest: Erster Großauftrag aus dem Ausland
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Relief kündigt Einberufung zur außerordentlichen Hauptversammlung der RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG an (deutsch)
07:00 Uhr
EQS-News: Relief kündigt Einberufung zur außerordentlichen Hauptversammlung der RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG an
18.11.20
DGAP-News: Relief hat Auftragspartner für die klinische Entwicklung und Unternehmen für die Auftragsherstellung von RLF-100TM in Europa ausgewählt (deutsch)
18.11.20
EQS-News: Relief hat Auftragspartner für die klinische Entwicklung und Unternehmen für die Auftragsherstellung von RLF-100TM in Europa ausgewählt
18.11.20
EQS-News: Relief Selects CRO and CDMO for RLF-100TM in Europe
13.11.20
DGAP-News: Relief gibt mit seinem Partner NeuroRx den Einschluß von 150 Patienten in die Phase-2b/3-Studie mit RLF-100 (TM) zur Behandlung kritischer COVID-19 mit Atemstillstand bekannt (deutsch)
13.11.20
EQS-News: Relief, with Partner NeuroRx, Announces Enrollment of 150 Patients in Phase 2b/3 Trial of RLF-100(TM) for Critical COVID-19 with Respiratory Failure
13.11.20
EQS-News: Relief gibt mit seinem Partner NeuroRx den Einschluß von 150 Patienten in die Phase-2b/3-Studie mit RLF-100 (TM) zur Behandlung kritischer COVID-19 mit Atemstillstand bekannt
05.11.20
DGAP-News: Relief Therapeutics und NeuroRx geben die Fortführung der klinischen Studie mit RLF-100(TM) zur Behandlung von COVID 19 bedingtem Lungenversagen bekannt: Die Studie liegt im Plan, den Einschluss der Patienten noch im Jahr 2020 abzuschliessen (deutsch)
05.11.20
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics and NeuroRx announce continuation of RLF-100(TM) trial for treatment of COVID-19 Respiratory Failure: Trial is on track to complete enrollment in 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:23 Uhr
5.412
Relief Therapeutics - eine COVID-19 Hoffnung?
03.11.20
2
DGAP-News: NeuroRx und Relief veröffentlichen Topline-Wirksamkeitsdaten von Patienten, die im US-FDA