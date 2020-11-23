Diana Shipping Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

Time charter revenues were $42.3 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $53.5 million for the same period of 2019. The decrease in time charter revenues was mainly due to the decrease in ownership days resulting from the sale of six vessels in 2019 and two vessels in 2020 and also due to decreased average time charter rates that the Company achieved for its vessels during the quarter.

ATHENS, Greece, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, today reported a net loss of $13.2 million and a net loss attributed to common stockholders of $14.6 million for the third quarter of 2020, including a $6.8 million impairment loss which resulted from the agreement to sell the vessels Sideris G.S. and Coronis. This compares to net income of $1.8 million and net income attributed to common stockholders of $0.3 million reported in the third quarter of 2019.

Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 amounted to $126.8 million and net loss attributed to common stockholders amounted to $131.1 million, including a $102.5 million impairment loss and $1.1 million loss on sale of vessels. This compares to net income of $3.4 million and net loss attributed to common stockholders of $0.9 million for the same period of 2019 including a $7.5 million impairment loss and $2.8 million loss on sale of vessels. Time charter revenues were $127.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $169.2 million for the same period of 2019.

Fleet Employment Profile (As of November 20, 2020) Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet is employed as follows: Vessel Sister Ships*



Gross Rate (USD Per Day)



Charterers



Delivery Date to Charterers***



Redelivery Date to Owners****



Notes



BUILT DWT 13 Panamax Bulk Carriers 1 OCEANIS $9,200 5.00% Phaethon International Company AG 9-Jan-20 9-Jan-21 - 24-Mar-21 2001 75,211 2 PROTEFS A $9,900 5.00% Phaethon International Company AG 30-Nov-19 1-Jan-21 - 31-Mar-21 1,2 2004 73,630 3 CALIPSO A $8,250 5.00% Uniper Global Commodities SE, Düsseldorf 28-May-20 2-Dec-20 - 31-Dec-20 3 2005 73,691 4 NAIAS A $10,000 5.00% Phaethon International Company AG 26-Jan-19 26-Dec-20 - 10-Apr-21 2006 73,546 - ARETHUSA A $5,500 5.00% Oldendorff GmbH & Co. KG, Luebeck 1-Jun-20 29-Jul-20 4 2007 73,593 5 CORONIS $8,000 5.00% Koch Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore 20-Feb-20 4-Dec-20 - 22-Dec-20 3,5 2006 74,381 6 MELIA $10,750 4.75% Cargill International S.A., Geneva 13-Feb-20 28-Apr-20 6 $10,000 5.00% Ausca Shipping Limited, Hong Kong 20-Aug-20 5-Apr-21 - 20-Jun-21 7 2005 76,225 7 ARTEMIS $10,150 5.00% Koch Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore 28-Nov-19 24-Oct-20 8 2006 76,942 8 LETO $9,000 4.75% Cargill International S.A., Geneva 21-May-20 15-Jul-21 - 30-Sep-21 2010 81,297 9 SELINA B $11,000 5.00% ST Shipping and Transport Pte. Ltd., Singapore 5-Jul-20 5-Jul-21 - 5-Sep-21 2010 75,700 10 MAERA B $8,600 5.00% Ausca Shipping Limited, Hong Kong 11-Jun-20 1-Jul-21 - 30-Sep-21 2013 75,403 11 ISMENE $10,800 5.00% Phaethon International Company AG 10-Jan-20 10-Feb-21 - 25-Apr-21 2013 77,901 12 CRYSTALIA C $8,750 5.00% Glencore Agriculture B.V., Rotterdam 22-May-20 1-Jul-21 - 30-Sep-21 2014 77,525 13 ATALANDI C $9,300 5.00% Uniper Global Commodities SE, Düsseldorf 14-Jun-20 14-Jul-21 - 14-Oct-21 2014 77,529 5 Kamsarmax Bulk Carriers 14 MAIA D $11,200 5.00% Aquavita International S.A. 31-Jan-20 31-Mar-21 - 15-Jun-21 2009 82,193 15 MYRSINI D $11,500 5.00% Ausca Shipping Limited, Hong Kong 4-Dec-19 4-Jan-21 - 19-Mar-21 2010 82,117 16 MEDUSA D $11,000 4.75% Cargill International S.A., Geneva



16-Nov-19 19-Nov-20 $11,000 4.75% 19-Nov-20 10-Jan-22 - 20-Mar-22 2010 82,194 17 MYRTO D $10,000 4.75% Cargill International S.A., Geneva 3-Apr-20 1-Jul-21 - 15-Sep-21 2013 82,131 18 ASTARTE $11,750 5.00% Aquavita International S.A. 18-Jan-20 18-Mar-21 - 2-Jun-21 2013 81,513 5 Post-Panamax Bulk Carriers 19 ALCMENE $8,500 4.75% Cargill International S.A., Geneva 1-Jun-20 17-Apr-21 - 2-Jul-21 2010 93,193 20 AMPHITRITE E $10,250 5.00% SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore 21-Mar-20 6-Apr-21 - 21-Jun-21 2012 98,697 21 POLYMNIA E $11,000 4.75% Cargill International S.A., Geneva 15-Nov-19 22-Nov-20 3 2012 98,704 22 ELECTRA F $10,250 5.00% Oldendorff Carriers GMBH & Co. KG, Lübeck 21-Nov-19 5-Dec-20 - 21-Dec-20 3 2013 87,150 23 PHAIDRA F $9,400 5.00% Uniper Global Commodities SE, Düsseldorf 29-May-20 29-Apr-21 - 29-Jul-21 9 2013 87,146 13 Capesize Bulk Carriers 24 ALIKI $11,300 5.00% Koch Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore 23-Apr-20 1-Jan-21 - 15-Mar-21 2005 180,235 25 BALTIMORE $15,000 5.00% Koch Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore 19-May-19 4-Dec-20 - 3-Apr-21 2005 177,243 26 SALT LAKE CITY $9,750 4.75% Cargill International S.A., Geneva 24-Mar-19 5-Dec-20 - 24-Feb-21 3,10 2005 171,810 27 SIDERIS GS G $12,700 5.00% Oldendorff Carriers GMBH & Co. KG, Lübeck, Germany 7-Mar-20 3-Dec-20 - 31-Dec-20 3,5 2006 174,186 28 SEMIRIO G $16,000 4.75% Cargill International S.A., Geneva 30-Jun-19 2-Dec-20 - 30-Dec-20 3 2007 174,261 29 BOSTON G $15,300 5.00% Oldendorff Carriers GMBH & Co. KG, Lübeck, Germany 7-Jun-19 1-Apr-21 - 30-Jun-21 2007 177,828 30 HOUSTON G $12,400 5.00% C Transport Maritime Ltd., Bermuda 13-May-20 1-Jul-21 - 30-Sep-21 2009 177,729 31 NEW YORK G $15,500 5.00% Singapore Marine Pte. LTD., Singapore 7-Jun-19 3-Dec-20 - 22-Jan-21 3 2010 177,773 32 SEATTLE H $12,300 5.00% Pacbulk Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore 27-Apr-20 1-Oct-21 - 31-Dec-21 2011 179,362 33 P. S. PALIOS H $12,050 5.00% C Transport Maritime Ltd., Bermuda 28-Apr-20 9-Apr-21 - 24-Jun-21 2013 179,134 34 G. P. ZAFIRAKIS I $13,200 5.00% Koch Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore 31-May-20 1-Oct-21 - 31-Dec-21 2014 179,492 35 SANTA BARBARA I $17,250 5.00% Pacbulk Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore 28-Dec-19 28-Dec-20 - 28-Feb-21 2015 179,426 36 NEW ORLEANS $15,000 4.75% Cargill International S.A., Geneva 10-Apr-19 12-Nov-20 8 2015 180,960 4 Newcastlemax Bulk Carriers 37 LOS ANGELES J $14,250 5.00% Engelhart CTP Freight (Switzerland) SA 6-Jun-20 1-Oct-21 - 31-Dec-21 2012 206,104 38 PHILADELPHIA J $14,500 5.00% BHP Billiton Freight Singapore Pte. Ltd 5-Feb-20 5-Apr-21 - 5-Jul-21 2012 206,040 39 SAN FRANCISCO K $16,000 5.00% Koch Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore 5-Mar-19 10-Dec-20 - 20-Jan-21 3 2017 208,006 40 NEWPORT NEWS K $16,500 5.00% SwissMarine Services S.A., Geneva 25-Feb-19 8-Sep-20 $18,400 5.00% Koch Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore 8-Sep-20 16-Oct-21 - 30-Dec-21 2017 208,021 * Each dry bulk carrier is a "sister ship", or closely similar, to other dry bulk carriers that have the same letter. ** Total commission percentage paid to third parties. *** In case of newly acquired vessel with time charter attached, this date refers to the expected/actual date of delivery of the vessel to the Company. **** Range of redelivery dates, with the actual date of redelivery being at the Charterers’ option, but subject to the terms, conditions, and exceptions of the particular charterparty. 1 Vessel off hire from June 11, 2020 to July 10, 2020. 2 Vessel off hire for unscheduled maintenance from August 28, 2020 to September 4, 2020. 3 Based on latest information. 4 "Arethusa" sold and delivered to her new owners on August 8, 2020. 5 Vessel sold and expected to be delivered to her new Owners at the latest by January 20, 2021. 6 Vessel on scheduled drydocking from April 28, 2020 to July 17, 2020. 7 Charter includes a one time ballast bonus payment of US$500,000. 8 Currently without an active charterparty. Vessel on scheduled drydocking. 9 Vessel off hire for unscheduled maintenance from July 2, 2020 to July 4, 2020. 10 Vessel off hire for drydocking from June 24, 2020 to August 1, 2020.





Summary of Selected Financial & Other Data (unaudited) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS DATA (in thousands of US Dollars) Time charter revenues $ 42,341 $ 53,534 $ 127,076 $ 169,220 Voyage expenses 2,944 3,315 10,505 9,054 Vessel operating expenses 21,318 21,981 63,441 67,232 Net income/(loss) (13,151 ) 1,770 (126,767 ) 3,446 Net income/(loss) attributed to common stockholders (14,593 ) 328 (131,094 ) (880 ) FLEET DATA Average number of vessels 40.4 43.8 41.1 45.9 Number of vessels 40.0 43.0 40.0 43.0 Weighted average age of vessels 10.0 9.4 10.0 9.4 Ownership days 3,719 4,027 11,251 12,526 Available days 3,670 3,960 10,695 12,358 Operating days 3,572 3,938 10,410 12,255 Fleet utilization 97.3 % 99.4 % 97.3 % 99.2 % AVERAGE DAILY RESULTS Time charter equivalent (TCE) rate (1) $ 10,735 $ 12,682 $ 10,900 $ 12,961 Daily vessel operating expenses (2) $ 5,732 $ 5,458 $ 5,639 $ 5,367

Non-GAAP Measures

(1) Time charter equivalent rates, or TCE rates, are defined as our time charter revenues less voyage expenses during a period divided by the number of our available days during the period, which is consistent with industry standards. Voyage expenses include port charges, bunker (fuel) expenses, canal charges and commissions. TCE is a non-GAAP measure. TCE rate is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare daily earnings generated by vessels on time charters with daily earnings generated by vessels on voyage charters, because charter hire rates for vessels on voyage charters are generally not expressed in per day amounts while charter hire rates for vessels on time charters are generally expressed in such amounts. (2) Daily vessel operating expenses, which include crew wages and related costs, the cost of insurance, expenses relating to repairs and maintenance, the costs of spares and consumable stores, tonnage taxes and other miscellaneous expenses, are calculated by dividing vessel operating expenses by ownership days for the relevant period.

DIANA SHIPPING INC. FINANCIAL TABLES Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 REVENUES: Time charter revenues $ 42,341 $ 53,534 $ 127,076 $ 169,220 EXPENSES: Voyage expenses 2,944 3,315 10,505 9,054 Vessel operating expenses 21,318 21,981 63,441 67,232 Depreciation and amortization of deferred charges 9,399 12,113 32,682 36,841 General and administrative expenses 9,463 7,137 25,748 20,782 Management fees to related party 497 537 1,511 1,567 Vessel impairment charges 6,832 - 102,525 7,519 Loss on sale of vessels 7 716 1,085 2,835 Other loss/(gain) 271 (489 ) 129 (556 ) Operating income/(loss) $ (8,390 ) $ 8,224 $ (110,550 ) $ 23,946 OTHER INCOME / (EXPENSES): Interest expense and finance costs (4,874 ) (7,206 ) (16,883 ) (22,709 ) Interest income 55 754 694 2,255 Gain on extinguishment of debt 374 - 374 - Loss from equity method investment (316 ) (2 ) (402 ) (46 ) Total other expenses, net $ (4,761 ) $ (6,454 ) $ (16,217 ) $ (20,500 ) Net income/(loss) $ (13,151 ) $ 1,770 $ (126,767 ) $ 3,446 Dividends on series B preferred shares (1,442 ) (1,442 ) (4,327 ) (4,326 ) Net income/(loss) attributed to common stockholders (14,593 ) 328 (131,094 ) (880 ) Loss per common share, basic and diluted $ (0.17 ) $ - $ (1.53 ) $ (0.01 ) Weighted average number of common shares, basic 85,745,586 93,359,239 85,923,171 96,934,593 Weighted average number of common shares, diluted 85,745,586 94,274,398 85,923,171 96,934,593 Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income/(loss) $ (13,151 ) $ 1,770 $ (126,767 ) $ 3,446 Other comprehensive loss (Actuarial loss) (6 ) (9 ) (20 ) (27 ) Comprehensive income/(loss) $ (13,157 ) $ 1,761 $ (126,787 ) $ 3,419





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA (in thousands of U.S. Dollars) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019* ASSETS (unaudited) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 90,386 $ 128,288 Other current assets 35,455 29,751 Vessels, net 731,433 882,297 Other fixed assets, net 21,736 22,077 Investments in related parties 28 1,680 Other non-current assets 9,290 7,187 Total assets $ 888,328 $ 1,071,280 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs $ 430,890 $ 474,951 Other liabilities 20,965 26,265 Total stockholders' equity 436,473 570,064 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 888,328 $ 1,071,280 * The balance sheet data have been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date.





OTHER FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities $ (430 ) $ 11,523 $ 11,307 $ 44,475 Net cash provided by investing activities 13,862 12,244 11,598 32,384 Net cash used in financing activities $ (24,736 ) $ (18,914 ) $ (60,807 ) $ (78,912 )





