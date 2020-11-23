 

RAPT Therapeutics to Present at the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAPT), a clinical-stage, immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases, today announced that a webcast of Brian Wong, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO, and Rodney Young, CFO, participating in a fireside chat in conjunction with the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference will be available today at 10:00 a.m. ET. A replay of RAPT’s fireside chat may be accessed on the RAPT Therapeutics website at https://investors.rapt.com/events-and-presentations.

About RAPT Therapeutics, Inc.
RAPT Therapeutics is a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Utilizing its proprietary discovery and development engine, the Company is developing highly selective small molecules designed to modulate the critical immune drivers underlying these diseases. RAPT has discovered and advanced two unique drug candidates, FLX475 and RPT193, each targeting C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4), for the treatment of cancer and inflammation, respectively. The Company is also pursuing a range of targets, including hematopoietic progenitor kinase 1 (HPK1) and general control nonderepressible 2 (GCN2), that are in the discovery stage of development.

RAPT Media Contact:
Angela Bitting
media@rapt.com
(925) 202-6211

RAPT Investor Contact:
Sylvia Wheeler
swheeler@wheelhouselsa.com


