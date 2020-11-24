CAPREIT Ranks in Top Quartile For 7th Consecutive Year in Kincentric Best Employers Program

CAPREIT has participated in the Best Employers Program since 2010, and the collected data drives key elements of its people strategy.

For additional benchmarking opportunities and data, CAPREIT, in partnership with Kincentric, included new items this year related to COVID-19 and diversity and inclusion. Both dimensions were ranked among the highest on the survey, with 89% of employees rating CAPREIT's stance on diversity and inclusion as favourable.

“Being adaptive, understanding, and accepting has been at the core of our business for years. As a result, we remain a leader among our peers in fostering diverse and inclusive teams across our organization. Going forward, we plan to use the data collected from the Best Employers Program to further improve and strengthen our commitment to diversity and inclusion, enhancing our ability to better serve the diverse communities in which we live and work,” commented Mark Kenney, President and CEO.

ABOUT KINCENTRIC BEST EMPLOYERS PROGRAM

The Kincentric (formerly part of Aon) Global Best Employers Program measures and recognizes leading employers worldwide. It is based on 20 years of experience in Best Employer studies around the world, backed with over 50 years of employee research and a robust global employee engagement database. It focuses on the measures that lead to sustainable business results and accelerated success – high employee engagement, strong agility, engaging leadership and maniacal talent focus – and uses the most objective measure possible: employee opinion.

ABOUT CAPREIT

As Canada’s largest publicly-traded provider of quality rental housing, CAPREIT currently owns or has interests in approximately 66,700 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured housing community sites well-located across Canada, in the Netherlands and Ireland. For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please visit our website at www.caprent.com or www.capreit.net.

