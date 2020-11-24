 

CAPREIT Ranks in Top Quartile For 7th Consecutive Year in Kincentric Best Employers Program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.11.2020, 00:46  |  40   |   |   

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“CAPREIT”) (TSX: CAR.UN) announced today that, for the 7th consecutive year, CAPREIT has ranked in the ‘Above Canada Top Quartile Average’ in Kincentric’s 2020 Best Employers Program.

CAPREIT has participated in the Best Employers Program since 2010, and the collected data drives key elements of its people strategy.

For additional benchmarking opportunities and data, CAPREIT, in partnership with Kincentric, included new items this year related to COVID-19 and diversity and inclusion. Both dimensions were ranked among the highest on the survey, with 89% of employees rating CAPREIT's stance on diversity and inclusion as favourable.

“Being adaptive, understanding, and accepting has been at the core of our business for years. As a result, we remain a leader among our peers in fostering diverse and inclusive teams across our organization. Going forward, we plan to use the data collected from the Best Employers Program to further improve and strengthen our commitment to diversity and inclusion, enhancing our ability to better serve the diverse communities in which we live and work,” commented Mark Kenney, President and CEO.

ABOUT KINCENTRIC BEST EMPLOYERS PROGRAM
The Kincentric (formerly part of Aon) Global Best Employers Program measures and recognizes leading employers worldwide. It is based on 20 years of experience in Best Employer studies around the world, backed with over 50 years of employee research and a robust global employee engagement database. It focuses on the measures that lead to sustainable business results and accelerated success – high employee engagement, strong agility, engaging leadership and maniacal talent focus – and uses the most objective measure possible: employee opinion.

ABOUT CAPREIT
As Canada’s largest publicly-traded provider of quality rental housing, CAPREIT currently owns or has interests in approximately 66,700 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured housing community sites well-located across Canada, in the Netherlands and Ireland. For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please visit our website at www.caprent.com or www.capreit.net.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
All statements in this press release that do not relate to historical facts constitute forward-looking statements. These statements represent CAPREIT's intentions, plans, expectations and beliefs and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could result in actual results differing materially from these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are more fully described in regulatory filings that can be obtained on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For more information, please contact:
CAPREIT
Mr. Michael Stein
Chairman
(416) 861-5788 		CAPREIT
Mr. Mark Kenney
President & CEO
(416) 861-9404 		CAPREIT
Mr. Scott Cryer
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 861-5771
     

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trust Units Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CAPREIT Ranks in Top Quartile For 7th Consecutive Year in Kincentric Best Employers Program TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“CAPREIT”) (TSX: CAR.UN) announced today that, for the 7th consecutive year, CAPREIT has ranked in the ‘Above Canada Top Quartile Average’ in …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
CytoDyn Reaches Enrollment Target of 293 Patients for 2nd DSMC Interim Analysis of Phase 3 COVID-19 ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Niu Technologies Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg Nuttall to the ...
Baozun Announces Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
High-Potency, Plant-Based Wellness: Dosecann Introduces Cannabis Capsules With Omega-Rich Ahiflower Oil, A Truly Differentiated Product ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces 154 Patients Enrolled in its Multinational Phase 2b/3 Human ...
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
Evergold Opts to Close Off its Previously Announced Private Placement Financing at a Single ...
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
CytoDyn Files Protocol with U.S. FDA for Phase 2 Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Patients with ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.11.20
CAPREIT to Expand Presence in Strong Ottawa Market
16.11.20
CAPREIT Announces November 2020 Distribution
10.11.20
CAPREIT Reports Continued Growth and Strong Operating Performance in Third Quarter of 2020