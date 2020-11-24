DGAP-Ad-hoc: 4finance S.A. / Key word(s): Statement 4finance S.A.: 4finance announces senior management promotions 24-Nov-2020 / 13:35 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

24 November 2020. 4finance Group S.A. (the "Group"), one of Europe's largest digital consumer lending groups, announces the appointment of James Etherington as Group CFO and Marek Kujawa as Group CRO, effective 1 December 2020.

James Etherington was previously head of investor relations at 4finance, with a particular focus on the Group's capital markets funding. He has 18 years' experience in financial services including with Ecobank, Morgan Stanley, RBS and Renaissance Capital. Paul Goldfinch steps down as Group CFO after more than four years with the firm.

Marek Kujawa was previously regional CRO at 4finance, with responsibility for key markets including Poland and Spain. Marek has 19 years' experience in risk management across banks and online lenders. Martin Muransky has decided to leave his role as Group CRO for family reasons.

The CTO, Hermann Tischendorf will also leave the Group to return to Austria. Technology at 4finance will be led by Mika Rekkilä as Global Head of IT. Mika returns to the business, having previously been part of the IT management team.

Kieran Donnelly, Group CEO, commented: "I'm happy to announce these internal promotions. Both James and Marek have been with 4finance for more than five years and know their respective areas and teams very well. Mika was also with 4finance for six years. This brings an important continuity to the management of the business as we move forward and speaks to the deep talent pool in the company. I would like to thank Paul, Martin and Hermann for their important contributions and wish them all the best in their next endeavours."