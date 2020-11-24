Osisko Infill Drilling Windfall. Good

The table below contains resource definition infill intercepts located inside the February 2020 mineral resource estimate wireframes (see Osisko news release dated February 19, 2020). Significant new analytical results are presented below and include 27 intercepts in 10 drill holes and 9 wedges.

Selected high-grade intercepts from the new results include: 86.2 g/t Au over 14.5 metres in OSK-W-2256-W5; 327 g/t Au over 2.2 metres in WST-20-0569; 85.0 g/t Au over 10.8 metres in OSK-W-20-2133-W4; 94.9 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in WST-20-0508; and 71.3 g/t Au over 4.0 metres in OSK-W-2252-W5. Maps showing hole locations and full analytical results are available at www.osiskomining.com.

Hole No. From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Au (g/t)

uncut Au (g/t)

cut to

100 g/t Zone Corridor OSK-W-20-2133-W4 928.8 939.6 10.8 85.0 22.7 Lynx_331

Triple Lynx

including 931.0 933.1 2.1 420 100 OSK-W-20-2252-W5 854.7 856.9 2.2 18.6 Lynx_371

Triple Lynx

including 855.6 856.0 0.4 97.3 882.3 886.3 4.0 71.3 43.8 Lynx_371

Triple Lynx

including 884.1 884.6 0.5 234 100 and 885.9 886.3 0.4 375 100 OSK-W-20-2252-W7 943.6 950.1 6.5 36.0 25.8 Lynx_368

Triple Lynx

including 943.9 945.2 1.3 151 100 OSK-W-20-2256-W5 858.5 873.0 14.5 86.2 16.4 Lynx_361

Triple Lynx

including 868.1 868.4 0.3 230 100 and 868.4 868.7 0.3 3120 100 and 869.0 869.3 0.3 321 100 OSK-W-20-2275-W2 906.6 910.3 3.7 7.56 Triple Lynx



Triple Lynx



including 909.0 909.5 0.5 25.7 OSK-W-20-2280-W2 998.4 1001.1 2.7 11.2 Lynx_368 Triple Lynx 1027.9 1031.3 3.4 5.60 Lynx_363

Triple Lynx

including 1027.9 1028.3 0.4 28.3 OSK-W-20-2295-W2 654.0 656.0 2.0 16.1 Lynx_376

Triple Lynx

including 654.5 655.0 0.5 51.9 OSK-W-20-2295-W3 697.0 699.0 2.0 5.11 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including 698.1 698.5 0.4 22.8 OSK-W-20-2313-W2 986.3 988.3 2.0 6.69 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx OSK-W-20-2339 608.3 610.5 2.2 8.59 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx WST-20-0473 101.0 103.0 2.0 12.3 Lynx_304

Lynx

including 102.5 103.0 0.5 48.6 WST-20-0486 93.0 95.0 2.0 5.03 Lynx_323 Lynx WST-20-0487 103.7 106.0 2.3 25.2 Lynx_359

Lynx

including 104.4 105.0 0.6 53.2 WST-20-0500 132.0 134.5 2.5 10.1 Lynx_304

Lynx

including 132.9 133.6 0.7 35.9 WST-20-0506 82.7 85.1 2.4 6.21 Lynx_311 Lynx WST-20-0508 51.4 53.5 2.1 6.01 Lynx_311

Lynx

including 52.8 53.1 0.3 37.7 70.5 72.8 2.3 9.05 Lynx_323 Lynx 77.4 80.0 2.6 4.45 Lynx_308

Lynx

including 77.7 78.1 0.4 21.9 93.9 96.0 2.1 94.9 22.0 Lynx_304

Lynx

including 93.9 94.3 0.4 483 100 109.0 111.2 2.2 19.2 Lynx_359

Lynx

including 110.7 111.2 0.5 71.7 WST-20-0511 82.5 88.4 5.9 15.6 Lynx_308

Lynx

including 83.4 84.0 0.6 79.7 92.0 94.0 2.0 9.36 Lynx_304

Lynx

including 93.6 94.0 0.4 45.0 WST-20-0515 156.0 158.0 2.0 24.4 20.4 Lynx_323

Lynx

including 157.0 157.4 0.4 120 100 169.0 171.0 2.0 25.0 21.0 Lynx_304

Lynx

including 169.0 169.4 0.4 120 100 WST-20-0569 310.5 312.7 2.2 327 28.2 Lynx_356

Lynx

including 310.5 311.1 0.6 1195 100

Notes: True widths are estimated at 55 – 80% of the reported core length interval. See "Quality Control and Reporting Protocols" below.

Drill hole location

Hole Number Azimuth

(°) Dip

(°) Length

(m) UTM E UTM N Elevation Section OSK-W-20-2133-W4 118 -49 987 453080 5435531 417 3525 OSK-W-20-2252-W5 129 -54 1092 453241 5435694 415 3750 OSK-W-20-2252-W7 129 -54 1089 453241 5435694 415 3750 OSK-W-20-2256-W5 125 -51 1022 453160 5435686 414 3675 OSK-W-20-2275-W2 127 -49 1035 452886 5435584 409 3400 OSK-W-20-2280-W2 127 -58 1211 453304 5435639 415 3775 OSK-W-20-2295-W2 132 -51 963 452938 5435472 415 3375 OSK-W-20-2295-W3 132 -51 969 452938 5435472 415 3375 OSK-W-20-2313-W2 134 -52 1047 452965 5435583 420 3450 OSK-W-20-2339 144 -50 1025 452960 5435442 415 3400 WST-20-0473 149 -16 202 453493 5435287 117 3775 WST-20-0486 130 -37 162 453359 5435209 154 3625 WST-20-0487 140 -5 177 453358 5435208 155 3625 WST-20-0500 139 -30 166 453228 5435126 135 3475 WST-20-0506 175 20 141 453357 5435208 156 3625 WST-20-0508 136 -12 138 453316 5435165 124 3575 WST-20-0511 137 8 162 453316 5435165 125 3575 WST-20-0515 158 -33 186 453418 5435305 68 3725 WST-20-0569 165 -59 526 453104 5435065 231 3325

Lynx Zone

Mineralization occurs as grey to translucent quartz-carbonate-pyrite-tourmaline veins and pyrite replacement zones and stockworks. The vein-type is associated with haloes of pervasive sericite-pyrite ± silica alteration and contain sulphides (predominantly pyrite with minor amounts of chalcopyrite, sphalerite, galena, arsenopyrite, and pyrrhotite) and local visible gold. Replacement mineralization is associated with strong pervasive silica-sericite-ankerite ± tourmaline alteration and contains disseminated pyrite from trace to 80% with local visible gold. Pyrite stockworks can form envelopes that reach several tens of metres thick. Fuchsite alteration is common and is spatially constrained to near the gabbros. Mineralization occurs at or near geological contacts between felsic porphyritic or fragmental intrusions and the host rhyolites or gabbros and locally can be hosted along the gabbro-rhyolite contact.

Triple Lynx

Mineralization in the Triple Lynx zone is vein-type, quartz-carbonate-pyrite-tourmaline veins, associated with pervasive sericite-pyrite ± silica alteration and contain sulphides similar to the main Lynx Zone, pyrite dominated with minor other sulphides, ranging from trace to up to 70% locally, and local visible gold. Locally fuchsite is present when proximal to the gabbros. Mineralization is hosted in or at the contacts of felsic porphyritic dikes with rhyolites (locally bleached) or gabbros.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by Mr. Louis Grenier, M.Sc.A., P.Geo. (OGQ 800), Project Manager of Osisko's Windfall Lake gold project, who is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Quality Control and Reporting Protocols

True width determination is estimated at 55-80% of the reported core length interval for the zone. Assays are uncut except where indicated. Intercepts occur within geological confines of major zones but have not been correlated to individual vein domains at this time. Reported intervals include minimum weighted averages of 3.0 g/t Au diluted over core lengths of at least 2.0 metres. All NQ core assays reported were obtained by either 1-kilogram screen fire assay or standard 50-gram fire-assaying-AA finish or gravimetric finish at (i) ALS Laboratories in Val d'Or, Québec, Thunder Bay, Ontario, Sudbury, Ontario or Vancouver, British Colombia, or (ii) Bureau Veritas in Timmins, Ontario. The 1-kilogram screen assay method is selected by the geologist when samples contain coarse gold or present a higher percentage of pyrite than surrounding intervals. Selected samples are also analyzed for multi-elements, including silver, using a four acids digestion -MS61 method at ALS Laboratories. Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are included with every 20 samples for QA/QC purposes by the Corporation as well as the lab. Approximately 5% of sample pulps are sent to secondary laboratories for check assay.

About the Windfall Gold Deposit

The Windfall gold deposit is located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec, Canada. The mineral resource defined by Osisko, as disclosed in the news release dated February 19, 2020 and supported by the technical report entitled “An updated mineral resource estimate for the Windfall Lake Project, Located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec, Canada” and dated April 3, 2020 (with an effective date of January 3, 2020), and assuming a cut-off grade of 3.5 g/t, comprises 4,127,000 tonnes at 9.1 g/t Au (1,206,000 ounces) in the indicated mineral resource category and 14,532,000 tonnes at 8.40 g/t Au (3,938,000 ounces) in the inferred mineral resource category. The key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resource estimate disclosed in the February 19,2020 news release are further described in the full technical report prepared by Micon International Limited ("Micon") and BBA Inc ("BBA"), in accordance with NI 43-101 available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the Corporation's issuer profile. The Windfall gold deposit is currently one of the highest-grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada and has world-class scale. Mineralization occurs in three principal zones: Lynx, Main Zone, and Underdog. Mineralization is generally comprised of deformed sub-vertical zones plunging to the northeast. Vein-type or pyrite replacement-type styles of mineralization crosscut syn-volcanic host rocks and syn-deformation felsic porphyry intrusions and are spatially associated with the contacts of the intrusions. The deposit is well defined from surface to a depth of 1,200 metres and remains open along strike and at depth. Mineralization has been identified 30 metres from surface in some areas and as deep as 2,000 metres in others, with significant potential to extend mineralization down-plunge and at depth.

About Osisko Mining Inc.

Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in Canada. Osisko holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Windfall gold deposit located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Québec and holds a 100% undivided interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding Urban Barry area and nearby Quévillon area (over 2,700 square kilometres).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always, using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "potential", "feasibility", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This news release contains the forward-looking information pertaining to, among other things: the Windfall gold deposit being one of the highest-grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada and having world-class scale; the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resource estimate; the prospects, if any, of the Windfall gold deposit; the timing and ability of Osisko, if at all, to publish a feasibility study for the Windfall gold deposit; the projected capital expenditures of mining activities at the Windfall gold deposit; upgrading an inferred mineral resource to a measured mineral resource or indicated mineral resource category; future drilling at the Windfall gold deposit; the deposit remaining open along strike to the northeast and at depth; significant high-grade zones (Lynx 4, Triple Lynx) remaining open down plunge; the plunge potential of the Lynx and Underdog zones; the significance of historic exploration activities and results. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to the ability of exploration activities (including drill results) to accurately predict mineralization; errors in management's geological modelling; the ability of Osisko to complete further exploration activities, including drilling; property and royalty interests in the Windfall gold deposit; the ability of the Corporation to obtain required approvals; the results of exploration activities; risks relating to mining activities; the global economic climate; metal prices; dilution; environmental risks; and community and non-governmental actions. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, Osisko cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities of the Corporation that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither Osisko nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. Osisko does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

