 

MKS Instruments to Host Virtual Analyst Day on December 10, 2020

ANDOVER, Mass,, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI), a global provider of technologies that enable advanced processes and improve productivity, today announced that it will host a Virtual Analyst Day on Thursday, December 10, 2020. The virtual event will start at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time and is expected to conclude at approximately 11:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

MKS’ program will include an overview of key growth drivers across the Semiconductor Market and Advanced Markets, strategies for outperformance, and MKS’ long term financial model.
Presenters during the event include John T.C. Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer, Seth H. Bagshaw, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, and other MKS senior leaders.

The live webcast will be accessible from the company’s website at investor.mksinst.com beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. An archived webcast of the presentations will be available approximately one hour following the completion of the event at investor.mksinst.com.

About MKS Instruments
MKS Instruments, Inc. is a global provider of instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power and control critical parameters of advanced manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for our customers. Our products are derived from our core competencies in pressure measurement and control, flow measurement and control, gas and vapor delivery, gas composition analysis, electronic control technology, reactive gas generation and delivery, power generation and delivery, vacuum technology, lasers, photonics, optics, precision motion control, vibration control and laser-based manufacturing systems solutions. We also provide services relating to the maintenance and repair of our products, installation services and training. Our primary served markets include semiconductor, industrial technologies, life and health sciences, research and defense. Additional information can be found at www.mksinst.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
David Ryzhik
Vice President, Investor Relations
Telephone: 978.557.5180
Email: david.ryzhik@mksinst.com


