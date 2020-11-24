MKS Instruments to Host Virtual Analyst Day on December 10, 2020

ANDOVER, Mass,, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI), a global provider of technologies that enable advanced processes and improve productivity, today announced that it will host a Virtual Analyst Day on Thursday, December 10, 2020. The virtual event will start at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time and is expected to conclude at approximately 11:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.



MKS’ program will include an overview of key growth drivers across the Semiconductor Market and Advanced Markets, strategies for outperformance, and MKS’ long term financial model.

Presenters during the event include John T.C. Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer, Seth H. Bagshaw, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, and other MKS senior leaders.