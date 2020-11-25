Aquestive Therapeutics to Present at Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

WARREN, N.J., Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing differentiated products that address patients’ unmet needs and solve therapeutic problems, announced today that the management team will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler Virtual 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference to be held December 1-3, 2020. Aquestive will host one-on-one investor meetings on December 2, 2020.



A webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the "Events and Presentation" page of the Investors section of the Company's website. A replay of webcast will be available for 30 days following the event. For more information, please visit investors.aquestive.com.