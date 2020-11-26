 

Delta 9 Develops Proprietary Decontamination Technology to Help Fight COVID-19 Pandemic

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX: DN) (OTCQX: VRNDF) ("Delta 9" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has developed and validated new proprietary decontamination equipment, branded the “Decontamination Pod” (or “D-Pod”), which can be used to decontaminate medical supplies, personal protective equipment (“PPE”), and other equipment.

Canadian and US patent applications have been filed on behalf of the Company for the D-Pod, which is a standard shipping container retrofitted to include heating and ultraviolet light technologies. When PPE or other materials are placed inside the treatment area of the D-Pod, the combination of heat and UVC is sufficient to kill the COVID-19 virus.

“This technology could be a game changer for governments, hospitals, and care-facilities in the fight against COVID-19, allowing them to decontaminate large amounts of PPE and other equipment, increasing the availability of existing PPE inventories and preventing potential exposures to the virus,” said John Arbuthnot, CEO of Delta 9. “We are extremely proud of our employees and partners for bringing this technology to this point and look forward to continuing to do our part in providing solutions to this health crisis.”

The Company, through a newly incorporated and partially owned subsidiary, Blue Horseshoe Manufacturing Inc., plans to manufacture and distribute the new technology across North America, providing a new tool for governments, health care facilities, long-term care facilities, businesses, and First Nations in their fight against COVID-19. The Company will leverage the success of its cannabis grow pod division which has produced and installed over 500 pods for in-house and third-party facilities since 2017 and use its existing cannabis grow pod manufacturing facilities in Winnipeg to manufacture the first D-Pods. Management believes that the Company will quickly be able to ramp up production capacity to 16 to 20 D-Pods per month, while working with other Canadian manufacturers to compliment its internal capacity. The D-Pods are expected to sell for approximately $250,000 per unit. The Company has already received inquiries from groups interested in deploying the technology and expects to begin taking orders in the coming week.

