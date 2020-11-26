Geomembranes Market worth $3.2 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Geomembranes Market by Type (HDPE, LDPE & LLDPE, PVC, EPDM, PP, Others), Manufacturing Process (Extrusion, Calendering, Others), Application (Mining, Waste Management, Water Management, Civil Construction, Others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" , published by MarketsandMarkets, the market size is expected to grow from USD 2.1 billion in 2020 to USD 3.2 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.3% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the geomembranes market include high growth in the mining and construction industry with an increasing need for waste and water management activities.

The HDPE is expected to hold the largest market size in the global geomembranes market during the forecast period

HDPE, LDPE & LLDPE, PVC, EPDM, and PP are the major types of geomembranes available in the market. HDPE are the largest and fastest-growing segment in terms of value. These membranes are cost-effective and are used widely in all regions. They are designed to be used in applications, which require excellent chemical & UV resistance at an affordable cost. Their robust performance in critical applications is expected to help their high growth during the forecast period.

The waste management application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the global geomembranes market during the forecast period

Mining, waste management, water management, and civil construction are the major applications in the geomembranes market. Of these, waste management is estimated to be the fastest-growing application during the forecast period. Geomembranes are essential for controlling the leakage of contaminated gas and liquid into the surrounding environment. They are ideally used in landfill caps, landfill covers, landfill liners, temporary landfill closures, animal waste containment, and sludge treatment application due to their ability to accommodate differential settlement in the waste pile.