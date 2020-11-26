 

AB Linas Agro Group sold a part of the land management companies

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.11.2020, 15:01  |  27   |   |   


UAB Linas Agro Konsultacijos, a subsidiary AB Linas Agro Group, sold the shares of a group of companies Zemvalda Land Management Holdings that are operating in Latvia. Today, a share purchase and sale agreement was signed with INVL Sustainable Timberland and Farmland Fund II for sale of 100% shares of the companies. The total amount of the transaction will exceed EUR 13.6 million.

The companies for sale, through their subsidiaries, own almost 2,002 ha of agricultural land plots in central Lithuania: Panevėžys, Kėdainiai and Radviliškis districts.

"Our agricultural companies cultivate over 18,000 hectares of land, of which only 8 thousand ha was the own land, the other land is rented. Land acquisition as itself have never been our goal, land has been acquired to enable expansion of our agricultural companies. However, now the land lease market has stabilized, we see an opportunity to continue the operations by leasing land,” says Andrius Pranckevičius, Deputy Managing Director of AB Linas Agro Group.

The decision to cut the area of the own land was made with the aim to achieve a greater efficiency of the assets and a higher return on investment. "We will use the received funds for the planned development and further investments," says A. Pranckevičius.

Swedbank AB Investment Banking Division was advising Linas Agro Group in land plots divestment transaction.

“We are very proud to assist Linas Agro Group in its strategic plans implementation. We are totally sure that proceeds received from the transaction will be fruitfully used for further Group‘s development“, said Jonas Kvedaravičius, Head of Swedbank Investment Banking Division. 

About AB Linas Agro Group

AB Linas Agro Group together with its subsidiaries makes a Group of companies, that have been founded in 1991 and operates in four countries – Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and the Ukraine.
AB Linas Agro Group together with its subsidiaries has over 2,100 employees. The financial year of the Group begins on 1 July. Consolidated revenue of AB Linas Agro Group in 2019/20 financial year totaled EUR 658 million, net profit was EUR 10 million, assets amounted to EUR 405 million.

The companies of the Group produce, handle and merchandise agricultural and food products, also provide products and services for farming. The Group is the leading exporter of Lithuanian and Latvian grain and has own network of 13 grain elevators. Also is one of the leaders in supplies of agricultural inputs (such as certified seeds, fertilizers and agricultural machinery) in Lithuania, has seed processing plant. The Group owns seven agricultural companies in Lithuania and is a major milk producer. It is the biggest poultry producer in Latvia as well and has four poultry companies.

Additional information will be provided by:

Mažvydas Šileika, Finance Director of AB Linas Agro Group

Mob. +370 619 19 403

E-mail m.sileika@linasagro.lt


Linas Agro Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AB Linas Agro Group sold a part of the land management companies UAB Linas Agro Konsultacijos, a subsidiary AB Linas Agro Group, sold the shares of a group of companies Zemvalda Land Management Holdings that are operating in Latvia. Today, a share purchase and sale agreement was signed with INVL Sustainable …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (“URW”) announces successful €2 Bn bond placement
Orange denies any project concerning a takeover of ATOS
DraftKings Teams with Triller to Become the Official Sports Betting Partner of Mike Tyson vs. Roy ...
Perseus Mining Limited: Managing Director & CEO Address at Annual General Meeting
Discovery Reports Q3 2020 Financial Results & Update
Cronos Group Inc. to Speak at the Cowen 2020 Boston Cannabis Conference
Cameo Industries Corp. Acquires Saganaga Gold and Silver Project in Ontario
Share Buyback Transaction Details November 19 – 25, 2020
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Launches Osisko Development Corp. And Announces Related Corporate Changes
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
Leviathan Announces Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $9.9 Million
“Sneak Peek”: Taat Reveals First Placements of In-Store Graphics in Select Locations of Ohio Tobacco Retailers
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg Nuttall to the ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.11.20
AB Linas Agro Group notification about the Annual information of the financial year 2019/2020
23.11.20
Decisions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Linas Agro Group, held on 23 November 2020
30.10.20
Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Linas Agro Group is convened on November 23, 2020