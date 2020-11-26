Transcontinental Inc. – Release of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results and Conference Call
MONTREAL, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, December 10, 2020, Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B) will release its fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 results and host a conference
call for the financial community at 4:15 p.m. The conference call will be broadcast live (audio only) on the Investors homepage of the Corporation’s website at www.tc.tc and will be
archived for 30 days. The financial results will be made public in a press release that will be issued on the newswire prior to the conference call as well as in the Management’s Discussion and
Analysis that will be posted on the Corporation’s website.
|FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2020 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL
|
Date:
Time:
Dial-in numbers:
Live audio webcast:
|
Thursday, December 10, 2020
4:15 p.m.
1 647 788-4922 or 1 877 223-4471
www.tc.tc/investors
|
CONFERENCE CALL RECORDING PLAYBACK
|
Availability dates:
Access telephone numbers:
Access code:
|
December 10 (7:30 p.m.) to December 17 2020 (11:59 p.m.)
1 416 621-4642 or 1 800 585-8367
5168705
|The following is the conference call calendar for the 2021 fiscal year:
|2021 CALENDAR – QUARTERLY RESULTS
|
1st quarter:
|
Thursday, February 25, 2021
|2nd quarter:
|Wednesday, June 9, 2021
|3rd quarter:
|Wednesday, September 8, 2021
|4th quarter:
|Thursday, December 9, 2021
For further information:
Yan Lapointe
Director, Investor Relations
TC Transcontinental
Telephone: 514-954-3574
yan.lapointe@tc.tc
