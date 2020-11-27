DGAP-News: publity AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous publity AG: Replacement of shares of PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG in scope of public offering 27.11.2020 / 10:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

publity AG: Replacement of shares of PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG in scope of public offering

Frankfurt/Main, 27 November 2020 - publity AG (Scale, ISIN DE0006972508, "publity") is offering up to 14 million shares of its subsidiary PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG in a public offering in Germany and Austria. The replacement is being made against the background of publity's intention to reduce its stake in PREOS to a target of 25.01 percent by 2023, as announced on 7 August 2020.

The purchase price for the PREOS shares offered from the publity portfolio is based on the market price of the PREOS share. The applicable reference price is in principle the XETRA closing price on the last Friday before publity AG receives an investor's purchase application. Interested investors wishing to purchase PREOS shares as part of the public offering commit themselves to holding the shares for a period of twelve months (lock-up); compliance with the lock-up is ensured by a corresponding blocking note in the securities account. For this purpose, investors are granted a discount of 15 percent on the respective stock market price. The initial purchase price per PREOS share is thus EUR 8.67 (85 percent of the XETRA closing price of the PREOS share on 20 November 2020). The offer period ends on 25 November 2021.

The securities prospectus applicable to the public offering was published on 27 November 2020 on publity AG's website (www.publity.de) in the "Investor Relations" section. In this context, the information listed below under "Disclaimer" must be observed.

In addition to the public offering, the PREOS shares are to be offered for sale to selected investors in Germany and other selected jurisdictions as part of an international private placement.

Press Contact:

Financial Press and Investor Relations:

edicto GmbH

Axel Mühlhaus

Phone: +49 69 905505-52