Sopra Steria Group Financial Calendar 2021
Regulatory News:
Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP):
|
Event
|
Date
Meeting
2020 Full Year Results
Friday 26 February 2021 before market
9:00 a.m (Webcast)
1st Quarter Revenue 2021
Wednesday 28 April 2021 before market
8:00 a.m (Conference call)
Shareholders’ meeting
Wednesday 26 May 2021
2:30 p.m
2021 Half Year Results
Thursday 29 July 2021 before market
9:00 a.m ( Webcast)
3rd Quarter Revenue 2021
Friday 29 October 2021 before market
8:00 a.m (Conference call)
Disclaimer
This document is a free translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201127005297/en/
