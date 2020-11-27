 

Sopra Steria Group Financial Calendar 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.11.2020, 17:45  |  52   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP):

Event

Date

Meeting

2020 Full Year Results

Friday 26 February 2021 before market

9:00 a.m (Webcast)

1st Quarter Revenue 2021

Wednesday 28 April 2021 before market

8:00 a.m (Conference call)

Shareholders’ meeting

Wednesday 26 May 2021

2:30 p.m

2021 Half Year Results

Thursday 29 July 2021 before market

9:00 a.m ( Webcast)

3rd Quarter Revenue 2021

Friday 29 October 2021 before market

8:00 a.m (Conference call)

Disclaimer

This document is a free translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

Sopra Steria Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sopra Steria Group Financial Calendar 2021 Regulatory News: Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP): Event Date Meeting 2020 Full Year Results Friday 26 February 2021 before market 9:00 a.m (Webcast) 1st Quarter Revenue 2021 Wednesday 28 April 2021 before market 8:00 a.m (Conference call) …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Exelixis Announces Partner Takeda Receives Approval in Japan for CABOMETYX (cabozantinib) for the ...
Vertex Announces European Commission Approval for SYMKEVI (tezacaftor/ivacaftor) With KALYDECO ...
Biogen and Sage Therapeutics Announce Global Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Potential ...
TechnipFMC plc: Notification of Major Interest in Shares
Roxgold Utilizes Pre-emptive Rights to Buy Back 0.3% NSR on the Séguéla Gold Project
Genetron Health Provides Update on HCCscreen for Liver Cancer Early Screening in China
Mogo Launches New Interactive Rainforest Mode in its App
Tiffany Announces Virtual Special Stockholder Meeting to Vote on Amended and Restated Merger ...
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. to Present at Diamond Equity Research 2020 Virtual Emerging Growth ...
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc.
Titel
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
AT&T Senior Executive Vice President and CFO John Stephens Updates Shareholders
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter FY 2021 Financial Results
Nutanix Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Schrödinger Announces a Multi-Target Drug Discovery, Development, and Commercialization ...
The GEO Group Announces Decision by Federal Bureau of Prisons to Not Rebid Its Contract for Rivers ...
Tilray, Inc. Announces Agreement to Exchange Approximately $124.3 Million in Principal Amount of ...
Kemper to Acquire American Access in $370 Million Transaction
Gilead Sciences to Present at the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, ...
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.11.20
Daten als Geschäftsmodell: Mittelstand in Deutschland räumt Know-how-Lücken ein
25.11.20
Sopra Steria: Cyberattack: Updated Information
23.11.20
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 16th to 19th, 2020
19.11.20
Digitalbilanz 2020: Jedes dritte Unternehmen hält sich selbst für rückständig / Corona war vor allem Treiber für Online-Arbeit
17.11.20
Sopra Steria Group: Mandatory Delisting of Sodifrance Shares
17.11.20
Proposed Acquisition of Fidor Solutions, the Software Subsidiary and Digital Banking Specialist of Next-Generation Bank Fidor Bank
13.11.20
Sopra Steria Group: Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights as at 31 October 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.12.19
3
Sopra Steria - solider Player in der Digitalisierung jetzt wieder günstig?