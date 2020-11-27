Castor Maritime Inc. Announces Results of its 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM), (“Castor” or the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, announces today that the Company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) was duly held on November 25, 2020 at 9:00 a.m., local time, at the offices of Seward & Kissel LLP, One Battery Park Plaza, New York, New York 10004.



At the Meeting, each of the following proposals were approved and adopted: