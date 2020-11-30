 

Xuan Quynh LLC Joins PHILUX Global Funds to Participate in Luxembourg-based Infrastructure Fund for Vietnam and Laos

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.11.2020, 03:00  |  70   |   |   

New York, Nov. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHI Group, Inc. (www.phiglobal.comPHIL), announced today that Xuan Quynh Limited Liability Company, a Vietnamese infrastructure construction and development company, has signed an agreement with PHI Luxembourg Development SA, the mother holding company for PHILUX Global Funds SCA, SICAV-RAIF, to join its “PHILUX Infrastructure Fund” compartment as a new partner in the first-ever Luxembourg-based infrastructure fund initiated for investment in Vietnam and Laos.

As one of the fastest growing economies in ASEAN, Vietnam is currently demanding for more foreign financial investment and technical assistance to narrow its infrastructure gap. According to the Global Infrastructure Outlook, Vietnam requires an investment of US$605 billion to meet 83 per cent of its infrastructure goals by 2040. Among the sectors that have been given utmost priorities are the urban transportation, road, rail and port infrastructure.

Currently, just 20 per cent of the country’s national roads are paved, and a recently approved plan to build Vietnam's North-South high-speed railway, which allows passengers to travel between capital Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City in about eight hours, will cost about 26 billion U.S. dollars.

The rising population in major cities in recent years has strained and exceeded capacity of the existing connectivity networks and utilities systems. With 50% of Vietnam’s population expected to be living in cities, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh are building rapid transit systems exceeding US$22 billion in the hope of reducing private vehicle ownership and improving air quality.

Various expressway projects are planned and underway to improve connectivity within major cities. Similarly, development and upgrading of urban utilities infrastructure are announced and there are 44 planed PPP projects with total investment value worth up to US$ 120 billion in the road and power sectors.

Besides supporting infrastructure development for industrial zones, transportation, urban areas, seaports and airports in Vietnam, Xuan Quynh LLC intends to utilize the Luxembourg infrastructure fund for a number infrastructure projects in Laos as well.

Laos is one of the fastest growing economies in Southeast Asia region, with its average GDP growth rate for the last 20 years exceeding the level of 7 percent annually, one of the highest among ASEAN states. Nonetheless, inadequate infrastructure has been usually referred to as a major constraint to socio-economic development in Laos. Rapid economic growth has come with an increase in energy demand while power infrastructure in Laos is still under development. Telecommunication is another issues that needs to be addressed. But the most critical issue of Laos’ infrastructure is the road transportation system. As a completely landlocked country, road transport is the only means for improving socio-economic development through infrastructure. Unfortunately, road infrastructure in Laos is still limited, and according to the World Bank, only 56% of the rural population in Laos has access to all-season road. Thus, turning the country from a land-locked into a land-linked one is one of the most priorities of the Lao government, and this will see Laos as a connection hub among neighboring countries, bridging the more advanced economies of China, Thailand and Vietnam.

Seite 1 von 2
PHI GROUP Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Xuan Quynh LLC Joins PHILUX Global Funds to Participate in Luxembourg-based Infrastructure Fund for Vietnam and Laos New York, Nov. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - PHI Group, Inc. (www.phiglobal.com, PHIL), announced today that Xuan Quynh Limited Liability Company, a Vietnamese infrastructure construction and development company, has signed an agreement with PHI …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Key Information Relating to the Dividend-in-Kind to Be Paid by Hexagon Composites ASA
GameStop Announces 2020 Cyber Week Deals
Philips Patient Management Solution keeps patients safe and personalizes care during COVID-19 at ...
Sorrento to Participate in the 32nd Piper Sandler Healthcare Investor Conference
Interoil Q3 interim financial report
Nexans Press Release
PRF: Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report of AS PRFoods for the 1st quarter of 2020/2021 financial year
9M 2020 Report & Accounts
EverQuote Mourns Sudden Passing of Co-Founder & CEO Seth Birnbaum
Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited Acquires TheraPharm GmbH, Broadening Reach to Hematologic Cancers and ...
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...