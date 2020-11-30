Antibe Therapeutics Announces TSX Approval and Effective Date of Share Consolidation

Following the Consolidation, approximately 38,754,063 Common Shares will be issued and outstanding. As a result of the Consolidation, the Company’s outstanding warrants will be proportionately adjusted such that ten (10) warrants are now exercisable for one (1) post-Consolidation Common Share. The Company’s outstanding restricted share units and options will also be adjusted accordingly. The Company’s name and trading symbol will remain unchanged. The CUSIP number for the post-Consolidation Common Shares is 037025509.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: ATE, OTCQB: ATBPF), a clinical stage company leveraging its unique hydrogen sulfide platform to develop safer medicines for pain and inflammation, today announced that, further to a press release issued on November 17, 2020, the consolidation (“Consolidation”) of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares (“Common Shares”) on the basis of ten (10) pre-consolidation Common Shares for one (1) post-Consolidation Common Share has been approved by the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”). The Consolidation will be effective as of market open tomorrow, December 1, 2020.

About Antibe Therapeutics Inc.

Antibe is leveraging its proprietary hydrogen sulfide platform to develop next-generation, safer nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (“NSAIDs”) for pain and inflammation arising from a wide range of medical conditions. Antibe is developing three assets that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal (“GI”) ulcers and bleeding associated with NSAIDs. Antibe’s lead drug, otenaproxesul (ATB-346), is entering Phase III for osteoarthritis pain. Additional assets under development include a safer alternative to opioids for peri-operative pain, and a GI-safe alternative to low-dose aspirin. Learn more at antibethera.com.

Forward Looking Information

