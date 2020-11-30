 

Event Hustler Show Taps NexTech AR Leadership for December 2 Podcast on the Role of Augmented Reality in Creating Virtual and Hybrid Events

  • President Paul Duffy and Chief Channel Officer Vivian Chan will spotlight the critical role of augmented reality in bringing virtual and hybrid events to life
  • NexTech and Techsytalk are teaming up to continue providing educational resources to the corporate, association and independent event planning industries
  • While virtual events have been around for a while, new and innovative aspects, including Augmented Reality, are enhancing experiences and boosting ROI upwards of 140 percent

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexTech AR Solutions (NexTech) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a leading provider of virtual and augmented reality (AR) experience technologies and services for virtual and hybrid eCommerce, education, conferences and events today announced that NexTech President, Paul Duffy and Chief Channel Officer, Vivian Chan will be featured experts on the Event Hustler Show this upcoming December 2, 2020 at 2:00pm EST. Duffy and Chan will spotlight the growing role of AR and experience mapping in the virtual and hybrid event sector. Viewers can tune in to see the interview through the link here.

The Event Hustler Show is a video podcast hosted by the CEO of techsytalk and Liz King Events, Liz King Caruso. The Podcast features interviews with top talent from independent event management and technology companies who delve into innovations, trends and significant shifts within the events industry. The podcast reaches key decision makers for events across the globe, making it a valued resource within the event management community.

Duffy and Chan were invited to speak on the podcast following Duffy’s presentation earlier this month at techsytalk Global. The event had an international audience of more than 1,300 attendees from the corporate, association and independent event planning industries, to whom Duffy shared the success of virtual event experiences with AR. This presentation with The Event Hustler Show is one of a few upcoming projects that NexTech and Techsytalk are teaming up on to provide educational resources on the capabilities of NexTech’s Experience Platform to the international event community.

