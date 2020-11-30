RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. RevoluSEND Adds 68 Countries and Territories

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. ( TSX -V: REVO ) , (Frankfurt: IJA2 ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has today incorporated into RevoluSEND sixty-eight extra countries and territories. Leveraging the PSD2 banking license and passporting approval , RevoluSEND now permits instant in-app remittance and bank transfers to an impressive group of additional countries.

Further to the news release dated 24th November 2020, the Company has completed the integration of 68 additional countries and territories into the RevoluSEND remittance vertical ahead of schedule. RevoluPAY app users may now send via RevoluSEND instant in-app transfers to proprietary or third-party bank accounts in: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Greenland, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Albania, Azerbaijan, East Timor, El Salvador, Georgia, Israel, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Macedonia, Montenegro, Palestine, São Tomé & Príncipe, Saudi Arabia, Andorra, Bahrain, Belarus, Bosnia & Herzegovina, British Virgin Islands, Cyprus, Gibraltar, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Luxembourg, Malta, Rep. Mauritius, Mauritius Islands, Moldova, Monaco, Pakistan, Qatar, Saint Lucia, San Marino, Serbia, Seychelles, Switzerland, Turkey, Tunisia, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates.

Additional Direct Passporting Countries

Additional to BTS and Thunes, the Company has also reached an autonomous interbank passporting functionality enabling bank transfers from RevoluPAY via RevoluSEND to Brazil, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Faroe Islands, and Guatemala. Since passporting countries are directly processed, no third-party delivery commissions are payable.

Open Banking Path Emerging

The Neobanking functionality of RevoluPAY is evolving into a one-stop banking app to challenge conventional bank accounts with proprietary mobile app-based technology. Today's step enables users to instantly transmit payments from RevoluPAY to an impressive swathe of countries expected to exceed 130 in total by year's end. As proved, RevoluSEND realizes such transactions at a fraction of the cost imposed by conventional banks or remittance entities. Future projected enhancements focus upon multicurrency, supporting in-app on-the-fly switchable currency accounts initially in CA$, USD, Euro, and GBP. Enabling RevoluPAY users to deposit a specific currency and transact directly in that currency is the next short-term corporate goal.