Brussels (ots) - - A total of 200,000EUR awarded to four Social Innovation

Projects



- The competition aims to find early-stage, scalable solutions to Europe's most

pressing issues



Today, the European Commission announces the Winners of the 2020 European Social

Innovation Competition (https://eusic.challenges.org/) .





The three winning projects from the 2020 "Reimagine Fashion" Competition willeach receive 50,000EUR for demonstrating outstanding potential to changebehaviours around sustainable fashion. The 2020 winners are:- resortecs® (Belgium) A start-up that has developed dissolvable stitchingthread and heat-dismountable rivets, helping simplify the process of reusing andrecycling textile products.- Snake (Croatia) A digital commerce platform that enables users to wearlimitless outfits in augmented reality, thus helping to change the way fashionis consumed.- WhyWeCraft: Cultural Sustainability in Fashion (Romania) A legal supportmechanism for craftspeople and designers. The project is empowering those whoare maintaining traditional practices, by opening up access to otherwisecomplicated legal concepts.The three 2020 Winners were selected by an expert jury panel from a total of 766applicants from across Europe. In July, 30 Semi-Finalists participated in theEuropean Social Innovation Competition's Digital Academy - an intensive trainingand coaching programme designed to develop their initiatives. Impact PrizeImpact is at the heart of the European Social Innovation Competition. The 2020Impact Prize was open to all Semi-Finalists from the previous year's edition ofthe European Social Innovation Competition. It recognises the innovation thathas demonstrated the most significant results leading to social impact acrossthe past 12 months under the theme 'Challenging Plastic Waste'.The 2020 Impact Prize, worth 50,000EUR, was awarded to: Empower(http://empower.eco) (Norway)Empower was founded with a vision to empower people to create a cleaner andbetter world. It is based on the idea of using new technology to enable acircular economy. The project developed a digital plastic waste collectionsystem through which plastic waste can be deposited -and collected- for afinancial reward.All of the 2020 Winners were announced at a virtual Awards Ceremony which tookplace as part of the digital European Social Economy Exchange Event(https://www.euses2020.eu/exchange-events/) . The Judging Panel The EuropeanSocial Innovation Competition selects a new Judging Panel every year. As a