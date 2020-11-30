Collectors Universe to be Acquired by Investor Group Led by Entrepreneur and Collector Nat Turner for Approximately $700 Million

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLCT) (“Collectors Universe” or the “Company”), a leading provider of value-added authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of collectibles, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which an investor group led by entrepreneur and sports card collector Nat Turner, D1 Capital Partners L.P., and Cohen Private Ventures, LLC (the “Investor Group”) will acquire all of the Company’s outstanding shares of common stock for $75.25 per share in cash.

The transaction represents a premium of approximately 30% over the Company’s 60-day volume-weighted average price ended on November 25, 2020, the last full trading day before today’s announcement. The transaction, which was approved by the Collectors Universe Board of Directors, represents fully diluted equity value of approximately $700 million, and is not subject to any financing contingency.

Joseph J. Orlando, President and CEO of Collectors Universe, will continue to lead Collectors Universe, which will retain its headquarters in Santa Ana, California.

“After careful consideration, we are pleased to have reached an agreement that reflects the remarkable value creation Collectors Universe has achieved through its consistent execution during these challenging times,” said A.J. “Bert” Moyer, Chairman of the Collectors Universe Board of Directors. “This transaction will deliver an immediate cash premium to our shareholders, and create exciting opportunities for our employees, collectors and dealers around the world.”

“Collectors Universe has firmly established itself as an industry leader, with the strongest and best-known brands in authentication and grading services,” said Mr. Orlando. “As we look to our next chapter, I’m excited to partner with Nat, a fellow lifelong collector and hobbyist whose passion for the collectibles space and substantial experience scaling technology businesses will help position Collectors Universe to drive continued growth and success in our PSA and PCGS brands over the long-term. This transaction is a testament to the value that all of Collectors Universe’s talented employees have built. As we transition from a public to a private company, in partnership with Nat and a group of world-class financial investors and sports and collectibles enthusiasts, our customers will continue to see the same level of integrity, transparency, service and high-quality solutions that they expect from Collectors Universe.”