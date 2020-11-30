 

DGAP-News ICHOR Coal N.V.: Transaction Completed - Penumbra Coal Mining (Pty) Ltd

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
30.11.2020, 16:37  |  44   |   |   

DGAP-News: ICHOR Coal N.V. / Key word(s): Disposal/Miscellaneous
ICHOR Coal N.V.: Transaction Completed - Penumbra Coal Mining (Pty) Ltd

30.11.2020 / 16:37
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ichor Coal N.V.

Transaction Completed - Penumbra Coal Mining (Pty) Ltd

Ichor Coal N.V. is pleased to announce the successful conclusion of the sale of its entire shareholding of 74% in Penumbra Coal Mining (Pty) Ltd ("Penumbra") for ZAR55m on the 27th of November 2020.

Shareholders approved a sale of the company's entire shareholding in Penumbra at an extraordinary general meeting held on 31 October 2017. Shareholders are referred to previous announcements and the website for more detail.

Ichor Coal N.V.

30 November 2020


30.11.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: ICHOR Coal N.V.
2 Bruton Road
2191 Bryanston
South Africa
Phone: +27 (10) 30009999
E-mail: linda.damons@ichorcoal.com
Internet: www.ichorcoal.de
ISIN: NL0010022307
WKN: A1JQEX
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1151628

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1151628  30.11.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1151628&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetIchor Coal Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News ICHOR Coal N.V.: Transaction Completed - Penumbra Coal Mining (Pty) Ltd DGAP-News: ICHOR Coal N.V. / Key word(s): Disposal/Miscellaneous ICHOR Coal N.V.: Transaction Completed - Penumbra Coal Mining (Pty) Ltd 30.11.2020 / 16:37 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Ichor Coal N.V. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest; strong nine-month figures already exceed the full year 2019 - adjusted EBIT ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wacker Chemie AG: WACKER befindet sich in fortgeschrittenen, kurz vor dem Abschluss stehenden ...
DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A.: Widerstandsfähiges Geschäftsmodell stützt anhaltendes Wachstum
DGAP-Adhoc: Siltronic AG ist in weit fortgeschrittenen, kurz vor dem Abschluss stehenden Gesprächen über ein ...
DGAP-News: RevoluGen Ltd: Fire Monkey v8 HMW DNA extraction delivers 30Gb+ yield from sequencing on the ONT ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​Dialog Semiconductor selected by AST & Science as the Preferred Supplier for ...
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG Announces Conversion into Vivoryon ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Correction of a release from 29/11/2020, 18:50 CET/CEST - Siltronic AG is in advanced, near to ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Siltronic AG is in advanced, near to final discussions on a takeover offer by GlobalWafers Co., ...
DGAP-News: SFC Energy erhält Auftrag über EFOY Pro Brennstoffzellen-Systeme von einem chinesischen ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
EarthRenew Inc: Erste Einnahmen erzielt: Umweltaktie startet Düngemittelverkauf bereits in diesem Jahr - ...
Swiss Investor: Warum diese Aktie um +3.000% steigen kann (1) 
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
BIT Capital legt mit 'BIT Global Leaders' einen Fonds der Zukunftsbranchen auf / Großer ...
Pure Extracts Technologies Corp.: Neuvorstellung: Erstes Cannabis und Mushroom Extraktionsunternehmen an der Börse!
va-Q-tec AG successfully places CHF 25 million bond
va-Q-tec AG platziert erfolgreich Anleihe in Höhe von CHF 25 Mio.
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...