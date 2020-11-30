DGAP-News: ICHOR Coal N.V. / Key word(s): Disposal/Miscellaneous ICHOR Coal N.V.: Transaction Completed - Penumbra Coal Mining (Pty) Ltd 30.11.2020 / 16:37 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Transaction Completed - Penumbra Coal Mining (Pty) Ltd

Ichor Coal N.V. is pleased to announce the successful conclusion of the sale of its entire shareholding of 74% in Penumbra Coal Mining (Pty) Ltd ("Penumbra") for ZAR55m on the 27th of November 2020.

Shareholders approved a sale of the company's entire shareholding in Penumbra at an extraordinary general meeting held on 31 October 2017. Shareholders are referred to previous announcements and the website for more detail.

Ichor Coal N.V.

30 November 2020

