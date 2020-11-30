BolaWrap Captured On Bodycam in Minnesota

TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W rap Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “ WRAP ”) (Nasdaq: WRTC ), an innovator of modern policing solutions, announced today that Virginia Police Department in Minnesota captured a successful deployment of the BolaWrap Remote Restraint device on bodycam earlier this month. WRAP will be releasing the bodycam footage tomorrow morning during a live we b inar at 10amET on Zoom.

The bodycam footage will be made public on WRAP’s YouTube channel following the webinar.



About WRAP

WRAP Technologies, Inc. is an innovator of modern policing solutions. The Company’s BolaWrap 100 product is a patented, hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to restrain an individual at a distance from 10 to 25 feet. Developed by award winning inventor Elwood Norris, the Company’s Chief Technology Officer, the small but powerful BolaWrap 100 assists law enforcement in safely and effectively deescalating encounters, especially those involving an individual in crisis. BolaWrap 100 has already been used to safely apprehend suspects without injury in a number of cities including Los Angeles, Sacramento, Fresno, Bell, Albuquerque, Minneapolis, West Palm Beach, Fort Worth, and Oak Ridge. For information on the Company, please visit www.wrap.com.



WRAP Contact:

Paul M. Manley

VP – Investor Relations

(612) 834-1804

pmanley@wrap.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a07898e1-c3ba-410d ...