 

Kimco Realty Invites You to Join Its Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE: KIM) will announce its fourth quarter 2020 earnings on Thursday, February 11, 2021 before market open. You are invited to listen to our quarterly earnings conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 8:30 AM ET.

Event: Kimco Realty’s Fourth Quarter Financial Results

When: 8:30 AM ET, February 11, 2020

Live Webcast: 4Q20 Kimco Earnings Conference Call under Kimco Investor Relations

Dial #: 1-888-317-6003 (International: 1-412-317-6061). Passcode: 5970211.

Audio replay from the conference call will be available on Kimco Realty’s website investors.kimcorealty.com through Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

About Kimco

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE:KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Jericho, N.Y. that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use assets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned interests in 400 U.S. shopping centers and mixed-use assets comprising 70 million square feet of gross leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets. Publicly traded on the NYSE since 1991, and included in the S&P 500 Index, the company has specialized in shopping center acquisitions, development and management for more than 60 years. For further information, please visit www.kimcorealty.com, the company’s blog at blog.kimcorealty.com, or follow Kimco on Twitter at www.twitter.com/kimcorealty.

The company announces material information to its investors using the company’s investor relations website (investors.kimcorealty.com), SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, and webcasts. The company also uses social media to communicate with its investors and the public, and the information the company posts on social media may be deemed material information. Therefore, the company encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review the information that it posts on the company’s blog (blog.kimcorealty.com) and social media channels, including Facebook (www.facebook.com/KimcoRealty), Twitter (www.twitter.com/kimcorealty), YouTube (www.youtube.com/kimcorealty) and LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/kimco-realty-corporation). The list of social media channels that the company uses may be updated on its investor relations website from time to time.

