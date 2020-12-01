 

eCapital Corp. Expands Operations with Acquisition of Advantedge Commercial Finance

MIAMI, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- eCapital Corp. ("eCapital" or "the Company), a leading alternative finance provider in North America, today announced it has acquired UK-based specialty lender and factoring company Advantedge Commercial Finance. The acquisition will allow eCapital to continue building out its full suite of specialty lending solutions and geographically diversify its book of business.

Advantedge is a leading privately-owned invoice financing company providing cash flow solutions to small and medium-sized businesses in the UK. Founded in 2001, the Company currently provides funding to UK businesses seeking alternative financing. Since November 2016, revenues for Advantedge have grown almost threefold and EBITDA has increased by 2.5 times over that period. With five offices located in Thames Valley, Newport, The Midlands, Manchester, and Glasgow, Advantedge has formed the footprint for a national business that is poised for significant further growth.

Marius Silvasan, CEO of eCapital Corp, commented on today's news, "This acquisition marks yet another milestone in the growth trajectory of our company. Advantedge has significant depth and breadth of experience in the factoring sector, specifically servicing small to midsize businesses with alternative lending solutions. As such, they are complementary to our business model, and we look forward to integrating their team and bringing our full suite of products to their client base."

eCapital is a leading North American alternative finance provider providing small and mid-size businesses with the working capital they need for growth. The Company offers a full suite of services including factoring and asset-based lending, and its high-touch approach to customer service is designed to provide consistent and ongoing customer support as well as transparency and efficiency through industry-leading automated technology. Its leadership team brings extensive finance and vertical market expertise, and its digital platform allows clients to readily access capital from any device or location.

"Advantedge has developed a strong reputation as a leading independent finance provider offering best-in-class client service," said David Tilling, CEO of Advantedge. "I am confident that joining the eCapital family is the right move for our company and our clients."

Credit funds managed by Ares Management provided eCapital Corp. with financing for the Company's acquisition of Advantedge Commercial Finance Ltd. and supported the Company's prior acquisitions of Bibby Financial Services (Holdings) Inc. and Prosperity Funding Inc. consummated earlier in 2020.

About Advantedge
 Founded in 2001, Advantedge is a leading specialty lender based across the United Kingdom offering invoice factoring, invoice discounting, selective invoice finance and bad debt protection. For more information about Advantedge, visit https://www.advantedgecf.co.uk/our-solutions

About eCapital Corp.
 eCapital Corp. is committed to supporting small and middle-market companies in the United States and Canada by accelerating their access to capital through alternative financing solutions like invoice factoring, factoring lines of credit and asset-based lending. Through its Commercial Finance and Freight Factoring divisions and its portfolio company, Gerber Finance, Inc., eCapital offers alternative finance solutions to a broad set of industries. Based in Miami, Florida, eCapital is an innovative leader in providing flexible, customized funding to businesses. For more information about eCapital, visit eCapital.com.

