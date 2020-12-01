 

Citi Private Bank Law Firm Group and Hildebrandt Consulting Issue 2021 Citi Hildebrandt Client Advisory

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.12.2020, 13:00  |  47   |   |   

Citi Private Bank Law Firm Group and Hildebrandt Consulting today released their 2021 Citi Hildebrandt Client Advisory, which establishes the broad landscape for the law firm industry, how firms are responding to industry challenges, including the Covid-19 pandemic and resulting economic recession, and their best opportunities for growth in the year ahead.

The Client Advisory finds that law firms saw better than expected performance in 2020 due in large part to a strong start of the year, the successful move to a fully remote work environment and the robust performance of certain practice areas. Revenue growth is expected to be in the mid-single digit range, and with the benefit of expense reductions, PPEP growth for the industry could be in the mid to high-single digit range. With modest momentum going into 2021, we are optimistic about the year ahead.

Total expenses are down 2.1% for the first nine months, in no small part to the agility we have encountered across the law firm industry. With attrition grinding to a halt and headcount up over last year, the expense relief has been driven by reduction in operating expenses, which declined 5.3%, while compensation expense was still up 1.9%. Some firms report they are prepaying expenses, especially where they have met their revenue targets, and in an effort to manage expense growth in 2021.

“Looking forward to 2021, we remain optimistic, and expect that the market will favor firms with a strong brand who stay close to their clients and have the right practice mix,” said Gretta Rusanow, Head of Advisory Services for Law Firm Group at Citi Private Bank. “While these factors will drive topline growth, we also expect that firms who capitalize on the success of the remote working experiment to accelerate further adoption of operational efficiencies, will be rewarded.”

This year’s Client Advisory also finds that the Covid-19 pandemic accelerated a number of trends affecting growth and operational efficiency, how lawyers work, how equity partners are compensated, and how firms fund their businesses. Some of the key trends to watch in 2021 and beyond include: more outsourcing by law departments, a greater focus on business development, more diversity in practice, industry and geography, a remaining combination of remote and office work, and re-examining lawyer headcount and leverage.

Seite 1 von 3
Citigroup Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Citi Private Bank Law Firm Group and Hildebrandt Consulting Issue 2021 Citi Hildebrandt Client Advisory Citi Private Bank Law Firm Group and Hildebrandt Consulting today released their 2021 Citi Hildebrandt Client Advisory, which establishes the broad landscape for the law firm industry, how firms are responding to industry challenges, including the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
PolarityTE Receives Allowance for First U.S. Patent
Hyliion Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
AWS and Zoom Extend Strategic Relationship
CTBC Investments and ICE Data Services to Collaborate on ESG Products
DPW Holdings’ Gresham Worldwide Global Defense Business Acquires Relec Electronics Ltd in the UK
Laura J. Schumacher Joins CrowdStrike’s Board of Directors
Keysight and ElringKlinger AG Collaborate to Advance E-mobility
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
Organigram to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results on November 30, 2020
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
Navya Sets up an Equity Financing Line with Kepler Cheuvreux
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:40 Uhr
Credit Suisse nominiert Lloyds-Chef als Verwaltungsratspräsident
25.11.20
Citigroup CFO Mark Mason to Present at the Goldman Sachs 2020 U.S. Financial Services Conference
19.11.20
Citi Foundation Provides $15 Million in Support to 30 Community Development Financial Institutions Across the U.S.
19.11.20
Citi Named World’s Best Foreign Exchange Bank by Global Finance
19.11.20
Citi Selects Mastercard as Network Partner for the Citi Plex Account by Google Pay
18.11.20
 Citi Unveils Sneak Preview of The Citi Plex Account by Google Pay
16.11.20
Tatsuo Tanaka to Retire as Citi Japan Chairman, Vice Chairman Fumiaki Kurahara Appointed as Next Chairman
14.11.20
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Citigroup Inc.
12.11.20
C Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Citigroup, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 29, 2020
10.11.20
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Citigroup Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm