Conn's, Inc. Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN), a specialty retailer of furniture and mattresses, home appliances, consumer electronics, home office products and provider of consumer credit, today announced it will host a conference call on December 8, 2020 to discuss its third quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results. The conference call will begin at 10:00 A.M. CT (11:00 A.M. ET). A press release regarding the operating results will be released the same day before the market opens.



Participants can join the call by dialing 877-451-6152 or 201-389-0879. The conference call will also be broadcast simultaneously via webcast on a listen-only basis. A link to the earnings release and webcast will be available at ir.conns.com.